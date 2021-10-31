Rest assured that it is safe for your child to return to school





The Irish Chief Medical Officer has moved to reassure his parents before returning to school on Monday due to the surge in cases of Covid in elementary school.

Dr. Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will continue to monitor disease levels and review epidemiological data and their advice.

Another 1963 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said. Currently, 500 people are hospitalized for the disease, 93 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Health experts have identified the highest incidence of Covid-19 in children aged 5-12 years in Ireland. “I am aware that parents and guardians will be worried about the high incidence of Covid-19 among groups aged 5-12, especially when children return to school on Monday after mid-term.” Said Dr. Holohan. “As winter approaches, we want to reassure Nphet that we will continue to monitor disease incidence, scrutinize epidemiological data, international research and guidance, and update our advice accordingly. “International evidence shows that in most cases, children infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. “Public health advice is based on scientific evidence and direct experience with pandemics in Ireland. “This indicates that child-to-child transmission is rare in school environments where precautions are taken, such as school-wide. “Schools are essential to the health and well-being of children, and it is important to keep a balance between the priority of protecting the public health of the community and the needs of the youngest generation’s social and psychological development.” Dr. Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will continue to monitor disease levels and review epidemiological data and their advice.Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photo Dublin Dr. Holohan said he plays an “essential role” in helping parents and guardians reduce the number of cases. He urged the public to continue to follow public health advice at home and school drop-offs and pickups. “Outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities are safe for everyone,” added Dr. Holohan. “When planning a social event, put public health advice at the center of your actions. “I thank my parents and parents, grandparents, teachers, school, and of course, the school children themselves for continuing to work with us to limit the spread of Covid-19 and continue to reduce the incidence of infection. I think that I want to do it. “You are helping us to protect hospital patients and people in the community who are most vulnerable to infections and serious illnesses. “Your efforts are essential to our success.” Covid booster Taoiseach said he hopes the Covid-19 Booster Jab will be widely deployed in the population in the near future. The National Immunology Advisory Board (NIAC) will meet tomorrow in connection with the boosters of healthcare professionals. Micheál Martin says boosters and vaccines can be expected to spread to children. This is already done in the United States. However, Micheál Martin says boosters and vaccines can be expected to spread to children. This is already done in the United States. “As I said from a European point of view, with regard to Covid, the vaccine seems to be used regularly over time, so with the advice of clinical advisors, we can expect more boosters. “He said today. “We can look for booster expansion, and following the FDA’s decision on vaccination of children, the EMA will make a related decision within a few weeks and then fall to us. There are signs. The authority to consider that aspect. “The other side is the cure. There is more progress in the cure for Covid, which is positive and I think more approval for new drugs will help fight Covid,” added Mihol Martin. I did. When the children returned to school this week, the Prime Minister asked their parents to pay attention to the advice to stay home if the children were symptomatic. “The biggest problem we have at the moment is respiratory illness, not COVID,” he said. “That is, if your child has symptoms, it’s important to keep them at home.” According to Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of HSE, in the last 14 days of the total number of 19 Covid cases confirmed in the country, about 1.7% have been hospitalized and 0.7% have been hospitalized in the ICU. He said this was half the level of conversion that Ireland would have seen in previous surges and thanks to protection from high vaccination rates, but provided such significant protection against infection. He added that he couldn’t. -Additional report from the press association

