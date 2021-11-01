Health
A man who feels sick at work says he is suffering from a “silent killer”
After spending a day in the heat, a man who felt sick at work was stunned to hear the devastating news that he was suffering from a so-called “silent killer.”
Seann Walsh, HightonWas 43 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and said he needed immediate treatment to save his life.
Sean is fortunate to have noticed his symptoms and has spent the last three years without cancer.
He talked to echo Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month begins in November in the hope of raising awareness of symptoms and symptoms.
Pancreatic cancer is often referred to as a “hidden” or “silent” killer because it rarely presents in the early stages and is often diagnosed in the later stages.
Sean, 46, told ECHO:
For Sean, his symptoms began when he was working as an industrial cladder and began to feel sick while working in the heat in May 2018.
Sean initially decided to work for a long time, but eventually when he noticed that his urine had discolored and his skin was yellowish. Please see a doctor...
After some scans and tests Whiston HospitalSean was told that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and needed immediate treatment to save his life.
Sean, a current volunteer for the Charity Pancreatic Cancer Action, said: “It took 11 days from diagnosis to surgery.
“From diagnosis to surgery, the cancer will move and grow again within 20 days, so it should be within 20 days.
“A few months after finishing chemotherapy in March 2019, my mother took us on vacation to Tenerife.
“We were going to move to Tenerife, and then this came.
“I never thought I’d be back there. I thought I was dead when I heard that word. [it’s cancer]That’s why I’m so passionate about what I’m doing right now. “
Pancreatic cancer often causes no signs or symptoms in the early stages. This can make early diagnosis difficult.
As the cancer grows, it can begin to cause symptoms. Symptoms and their severity vary from person to person.
The common symptoms are:
- Tummy and back pain
- Unexplained weight loss
- Indigestion
Other symptoms are:
- Decreased appetite
- Changes in bowel habits – steatorrhea (pale, potentially floating odor), diarrhea (watery diarrhea), constipation (empty bowel problems), etc.
- jaundice
- Diagnose diable recently
- Problems digesting food-when eating, feeling full, belching, or feeling full as soon as a lot of wind blows, etc.
- Nausea and vomiting
- Difficult to swallow
With the bell ringing to signal the end of treatment and the cancer disappearing, Sean decided to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and see the difference in survival.
Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers, with about 7% of diagnosed cancers surviving for more than 5 years.
Early diagnosis is essential to improve the survival outcome of patients with pancreatic cancer, but most people are diagnosed late, according to experts in the field.
Sean was afraid that the cancer would come back when he began to experience abdominal pain six months ago, but after extensive testing, no cancer cells were found.
He also undergoes an MRI scan Royal Liverpool Hospital As a precautionary measure on Sunday, October 31st in his liver.
Sean said: “Pancreatic cancer can be defeated and needs to be diagnosed early enough.
“I am now making the most of my life and enjoying the little things.
“That’s what I want to give people, hope. Without hope, we have nothing.”
