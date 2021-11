The best way to eat candy without cavities

I love to eat Halloween candy?? You are not alone. According to Harry Balzer, chief industry analyst at The NPD Group, which conducts market research on dietary trends, about 4% of all candies consumed in the United States occur that day. He said that almost every child and about half of adults in the United States have candies for Halloween. This is comparable to 24% of all adults and children who have candy on a normal day. But that doesn’t mean it has to be a nightmare-inducing holiday for dentists. For those who have Huge sweet teethHere are some tips from Dr. Joelberg, DDS, Former president How to protect your teeth while munching on sweets by the American Society of Pediatric Dentistry and Willo’s Chief Dental Officer, a company that manufactures toothpaste robots for children. 1. Chocolate is better than gummy candies. If you want to eat the candy that has the least damage to your teeth, choose chocolate and fly the gummies, Dr. Berg told USA Today. Why? “Chocolate can melt and doesn’t stick to the surface or grooves of your teeth,” Berg said. ► ►Halloween candy consumption: Halloween consumes a scary amount of candy 2. Eating candies at once is better for your teeth. When eating candies, it’s better for your teeth to eat all the candies at once than to eat snacks all day long. The reason is as follows. According to Dr. Berg, when you eat sugar, your body turns it into acid and dissolves the enamel. Our saliva naturally neutralizes this acid. Eating all at once gives saliva time to get rid of bacteria, but eating all day will constantly reset saliva and you will not have the opportunity to rebalance your pH. ► ►How Much Halloween Sweets Should I Eat? Doctors tell children to “eat whatever they want” 3. Be sure to polish these spots. Brushing and dental floss alone are not enough. Often, when people brush their teeth, they miss where the candy can get stuck. According to Dr. Berg, the top five places people are the worst in brushing are: Generally in the mouth Molars (back) Between teeth Near and below the gums Inside the bottom anterior teeth With these tips in mind, hopefully you can enjoy a sweet Halloween-without a big dentist invoice to follow. You can contact the author @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

