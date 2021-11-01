Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Most Kian Don’t Know About Life-Saving Lung Cancer Screening





New Survey Data from the American Lung Association Lung health barometer Only 36% know that lung cancer screening is available, and 29% know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in women and men. .. The Lung Association reported this data, Lung Cancer Awareness Month (November). “Here in Kentucky, it is estimated that 4,970 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and 2,660 will die of the disease,” said Shannon Baker, advocacy director of the Kentucky Lung Association. “But there is hope. Thanks to advances in treatment, research and life-saving lung cancer screening, the 5-year survival rate has increased by 33% over the last decade.” The 2021 Lung Health Barometer surveyed 4,000 Americans nationwide for lung health and lung cancer. Some important findings show that: • 29% of Americans We know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in women and men, an increase of 8% from the 2020 lung health barometer. • Only 10% of adults We understand that lung cancer is one of the cancers most likely to affect women and 35% is one of the cancers most likely to affect men. • Only 36% of respondents We know that lung cancer screening has become available for early detection of illness in high-risk individuals. see next Click here for the results of the lung health barometer survey.. Throughout Lung Cancer Awareness Month, The Lung Association shares new resources such as: • Webinar recording of lung cancer patient meet-ups on the go program; • Kentucky-focused lung cancer report (released November 16). • Inspiring patient stories.When • Life-saving lung cancer screening information. This is the sixth year of the Lung Health Barometer undertaken by the LUNGFORCE Initiative of the Lung Association, an effort to unify the country for lung health and lung cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nkytribune.com/2021/11/its-lung-cancer-awareness-month-most-kyians-dont-know-about-lifesaving-lung-cancer-screening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

