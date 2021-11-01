



COVID-19 is not the only respiratory illness you need to know at this time. Influenza numbers often increase during this period, peaking between December and February. Disease Control Center, Health care providers recommend getting both shots faster This flu season Not later. Among those discussing the need for these shots is Dr. Nicholas Massa, Vice President of Clinical Services at Excellus BlueCrossBlueShield, as well as answering additional questions people have about both vaccines. The following questions have been edited for clarity. Can I still be vaccinated against the flu this year if I get a COVID-19 booster shot? Yes! Vaccination against the flu every year reduces the risk of flu-related illnesses and potentially serious complications. Similarly, if a COVID-19 booster is recommended, obtaining it can provide additional protection against serious COVID-19 illness and death. The good news is that you don’t have to choose between the two vaccines. You can get both. Do I have to wait a certain amount of time between the two vaccines? There is no need to leave them apart. In fact, if you have plans for both shots, you can get them on the same visit. If the COVID-19 booster is not recommended at this time, do not delay your flu shot too much. Ideally, you should be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Will the side effects worsen if I take both shots on the same visit? This is a new situation, but I have a lot of experience with other vaccines. The experience shows that the side effects are generally about the same whether the vaccine is given alone or at the same time. If you have any concerns, talk to your healthcare provider. But last year’s flu season wasn’t bad. Do you really need a flu shot this year? That’s right. Influenza virus activity levels were unusually low during last year’s influenza season. This may be due in part to the fact that due to COVID-19 restrictions, people often wore masks, stayed at social distances, and stayed at home. This year, people are more mixed and the flu virus is more likely to spread. Getting a flu shot is still very important. How do delta variants affect this flu season? Influenza and COVID-19 can develop at the same time. This is even more likely because of the highly contagious Delta variant. This is something you want to avoid. There is increasing evidence that the combination of COVID-19 and influenza increases the risk of serious illness and death. That’s a compelling reason to get vaccinated against both. For more information on COVID-19, please visit: ExcellusBCBS.com/covid19..

