NJ reports 1,008 COVID cases and 1 death. The number of “high” counties continues to decline.

Sunday New Jersey reported an additional 1,008 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and one death (lowest number of new COVID-related deaths reported in more than a month) due to reduced levels of community infection in another county.

The seven-day average for confirmed positive test states increased slightly to 1,150. Still, the average has been declining by 1% from a week ago and 32% from a month ago.

State-wide infection rates rose from 0.83 on Wednesday to .91 to .93 on Saturday and .85 on Friday. The rate is below the main benchmark of 1. This suggests that the prevalence of COVID-19 has slowed. If the infection rate is less than 1, it means that each infected person has infected less than one other person with the virus and the outbreak has not spread.

As of Saturday night, 69 of 71 New Jersey hospitals had 682 hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. The two hospitals did not report the data.

Eighty-eight patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Saturday night. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 were in the intensive care unit (3 less than the night before), and 95 of them were on ventilator.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Monday, the latest available day, was 2.95%. That number is the lowest since July 19th.

Delta variant of virus, More contagious than previous variants, Currently accounts for 100% of all prevalent cases, says state health commissioner Judith Persicily.

The number of New Jersey has improved steadily over the last few weeks. However, officials have warned that the weather is getting colder and the holiday season is approaching. It will probably force more people to gather indoors and can cause a number of different bumps.

More than 6 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated.Governor Phil Murphy More than 75% of eligible people in the state say they are fully vaccinated.

More than 7 million people in the state have received at least one dose, and approximately 554,564 have received a third dose or booster immunization.

In addition, the state is preparing for final approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.Friday Food and Drug Administration Approved shot For children of that age, but requires approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey has 760,000 children in that age group, and the state has Order 205,000 doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccine, This is one-third the dose for people over 12 years old.

Murphy on Wednesday also updated the state’s groundbreaking numbers. From October 4th to October 10th, the state tested 12,633 positive tests. Of these, 2,766 were from fully vaccinated people, leading to 24 hospitalizations (out of a total of 734) and 1 death (out of a total of 124).

“These numbers represent a very small number of people, thank God, and the hospitalizations and deaths reported that week,” Murphy said.

11 of 21 New Jersey counties “High” rate of coronavirus infectionAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine are listed as “substantial” infections. In Hunterdon County, the transmission level was downgraded from “high” to “real” on Sunday. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Union counties with reported “moderate” infections recommend indoor masking for unvaccinated individuals.

Throughout the first few weeks of the school year, at least 137 outbreaks were reported in the New Jersey district as of Tuesday, for a total of 715 outbreaks. This is an increase of 11 outbreaks from the previous week, but officials say the number is within reasonable limits.

The state reported 30 new outbreaks last week. At least one outbreak has been reported in schools in all counties except Burlington and Warren. A total of 715 cases are cumulative and do not reflect active cases.

Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included.

A total of 27,972 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the outbreak in New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, according to state dashboards.

State has The third highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, it is behind Mississippi and Alabama.

New Jersey reports a total of 1,042,293 confirmed cases out of more than 15.8 million PCR tests performed since the announcement of the first case on March 4, 2020.

According to the state, at least 8,639 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. On Friday, there were active outbreaks at 147 facilities, with 711 current cases among residents and 624 cases among staff. These numbers are not updated on weekends.

As of Sunday, more than 246.5 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.99 million people. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 45.9 million) and deaths (more than 745,700) in any country.

More than 6.9 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

