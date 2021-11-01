Health
If less vaping means more smoking, it’s not a public health victory
Cigarette sales in the United States Rose According to, last year was the first time in 20 years data Published by the Federal Trade Commission this week. The 0.4% increase may be due, at least in part, to smokers hoarding cigarettes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was consistent with reduced use of e-cigarettes by teens and adults. Public health by increasing tobacco consumption.
In 2020, despite increased cigarette purchases, the proportion of adults who smoked appears to have continued the long decline that began in the 1960s. The prevalence of “current smoking” among Americans over the age of 18 was about 13 percent last year. Provisional number From the National Health Interview Survey 14 percent 2019 and 40% or more According to the same survey, the prevalence of “current e-cigarette use” in adults is 4.5 percent In 2019 it will be less than 4% in 2020.
NS Monitoring future researchIn contrast, high school smoking rates last month were found to have risen from 5.7% in 2019 to 7.5% in 2020 and 32% last year. This surge was consistent with the third consecutive decline in vaping. The year-long increase was a significant departure from the declining trend of adolescent smoking that began in the late 1990s. Since 1997, when 36.5% of 12th graders said they smoked last month, the rate has declined or stabilized each year, except in 2004, when it rose 2.4% before resuming the downward trend. Was there.
Although one year’s data should not be given much weight, these results are consistent with the hypothesis that vaping has replaced smoking among teens. Using data from several surveys, 2018 study In the journal Tobacco regulation Decrease in adolescent smoking acceleration As vaping becomes more common. NS 2021 study of Journal of American Medical Association Evidence found that flavored e-cigarettes were banned in San Francisco 2018 Boost Smoking by teens and young adults.What that means policy By making e-cigarettes less attractive, more expensive, or more difficult to obtain, with the aim of preventing minors from inhaling vapors, on the contrary. Much more dangerous product.
Like monitoring future research National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) found that as adolescent vaping increased, adolescent smoking continued to decline. For example, between 2016 and 2019, high school e-cigarette penetration increased from 11.3% to 27.5% in the past month, and smoking prevalence in the past month decreased from 8% to 5.8%. .. The rate of vapor inhalation dropped to 19.6 percent in 2020 and 11.3 percent in 2021. That’s a 59 percent drop over two years. Smoking rates fell to 4.6% in 2020, but 2021 figures have not yet been released.
The fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which oversees NYTS, chose to publish 2021 e-cigarette data first made its determination to maintain public vigilance for adolescent vaporization. It reflects. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Quote Electronic cigarette number as its justification Strict regulations Former smokers have a bias towards e-liquid flavors in the vaping industry Overwhelmingly prefer..Both institutions Rapid decrease Use of e-cigarettes by teens. Also, the CDC has not yet shown the remaining results of NYTS, so it is unclear whether the decline was consistent with increased smoking in adolescence. This will further question the policy wisdom endorsed by the CDC and FDA.
In addition to legal restrictions, these policies include: Promotion It is intentionally Big difference Between the health risks posed by vaporization and the health risks posed by smoking. FDA Admit Possibility to reduce the harm of e-cigarettes, its Alert message For teens, vaping actually means more dangerous than smoking.For years, activists and civil servants Minimize, ignore, Also Deny The potentially life-saving benefits of switching from smoking to vaping. As a result, Americans are becoming more and more confused about the relative dangers of the two habits.
According to 2019, between 2012 and 2017 analysis Of the results of the two national surveys, the percentage of respondents who correctly recognized e-cigarettes as less dangerous than traditional flammable types increased from 51% to 35% in one survey and in the other. It dropped from 39% to 34%. On the other hand, the percentage of people who mistakenly thought that inhaling vapors was as dangerous as smoking increased from 46% to 56% and from 12% to 36%, respectively. vaping more More dangerous than smoking tripled in both studies, with one reaching nearly 10% and the other more than 4%.
NS Subsequent investigation Proposed False alarm CDC on a series of lung injuries caused by THC vapes in the black market Irresponsibly encouraged The connection of the public with nicotine products has caused further confusion. Two Morning Consult polls show that the percentage of Americans who understand that smoking is less dangerous than smoking was 14 points between June 2018 and September 2019. It turned out that it decreased.
Scaring people from vaping by exaggerating its danger is not simply dishonest and unethical. It is also counterproductive from a public health perspective. If the resulting reduction in e-cigarette use leads to more smoking than otherwise, the results are tobacco-related morbidity and mortality, as opposed to what the CDC and FDA are likely to achieve. The rate will be higher.
Jacob Sullum reason..This article first appeared Reason.com..
Sources
2/ https://www.themainewire.com/2021/10/if-less-vaping-means-more-smoking-that-wont-be-a-public-health-victory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]