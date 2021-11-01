Influenza, Cancer, HIV: What’s Next for RNA Vaccines After Covid’s Success? | Medical research

Met is one of the most notable success stories of the pandemic. This is an unproven technology that delivers Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines at record speeds and helps change the course of Covid-19. Vaccines are based on mRNA, a molecule that directs cells to make specific proteins. By injecting synthetic mRNA, our cells turn into an on-demand vaccine factory, delivering proteins that the immune system wants to learn to recognize and destroy.

Before the pandemic, this technology was skeptical. This is a clever concept, but it is not guaranteed to happen. There is now growing conviction that mRNA vaccines may have widespread use in tackling diseases ranging from influenza to malaria.

influenza

Influenza scientists attend an annual ritual every February: bets put on the world health An organizational meeting where influenza stocks will prevail next winter. Influenza Influenza virus is prevalent, and each of them is evolving rapidly, so the effectiveness of the previous year’s vaccine will be lost. The manufacturer requires at least 6 months to produce the vaccine. This is a painstaking process of multiplying the attenuated virus in millions of eggs. If the flu prediction is on target, the vaccine’s efficacy can be as high as 60%, but a mismatch between the vaccine and the circulating strain can reduce the efficacy to 10%.

The Holy Grail of Influenza Research is a universal vaccine that works on all four strains and continues to work for future incarnations, shuffling the genome over time. Such vaccines should target the core influenza protein, which does not vary much from strain to strain. However, our immune system does not react strongly to this part of the virus, so the goal remains elusive for decades. However, mRNA can be generated so quickly and easily that vaccines can be designed to attack many sites at the same time. Norbert Pardi, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said: His team is working on a vaccine candidate designed to work with several influenza strains, using about 12 mRNAs. The team hopes to begin human experimentation in 2023.

cancer

The HPV vaccine, which protects against the virus that causes most cervical cancers, already avoids thousands of cancer cases each year. In the future, scientists hope that a whole new treatment can be used to vaccinate the cancer itself with the mRNA vaccine by teaching the immune system to recognize it before it mutates. “We take advantage of the known genetic progression of cancer,” said Professor Kim Liery, who works on cancer vaccine technology at Duke University.

His team plans to try the mRNA vaccine next year in patients with late-stage breast cancer who evolve their tumors to become drug-insensitive by acquiring mutations in certain genes. Again, the advantage of mRNA is that it can hit multiple targets at once. In this case, there are some potential mutations. “No surgeon in the world is better than your immune system picking them. [mutated cells] “In the early stages,” said Lyerly.

The first application, if successful, can extend a patient’s lifespan by several months by keeping the cancer away longer. Ultimately, it may be possible to prevent cancer in certain high-risk populations, such as heavy smokers, where mutations in a gene called KRAS make up up to a quarter of cancer.

malaria

During october WHO approved First deployment of malaria vaccine. However, there is room for improvement by reducing severe malaria by 30% with RTS and S vaccines. The basic challenge is to evolve how Plasmodium malaria prevents immunological memory. Even after being infected with malaria, people are susceptible to reinfection, not to mention vaccination, and the disease continues to kill 500,000 people each year, most of them infants.

In 2012, Professor Richard Bukara and colleagues at the Yale School of Medicine discovered that malaria induces this “immune system forgetfulness” using a protein called PMIF that kills memory T cells. Bucala is working on a form of RNA vaccine that immunizes against PMIF.

Studies in mice suggest that by blocking proteins, the immune system clears malaria faster, leading to milder illness and, decisively, future immunity. Bucala worked with scientists at the Jenner Vaccine Institute at Oxford University to test the candidates. If the results are good, I hope to start human experimentation next year.

“Vaccines are urgently needed in developing countries because of the parasitic diseases that have long undermined the economic and social development of many countries,” said Bukara. “RNA not only enabled the success of PMIF vaccines, but the platform is much cheaper than protein-based vaccines, opening up opportunities for previously nonexistent malaria vaccines.”

HIV

Derek Cain of the Human Vaccine Institute at Duke University said: So far, vaccines are out of reach.

Cain’s team focuses on a subset of HIV patients (less than one-third) and ultimately develops specialized antibodies that can neutralize HIV years after infection. By this time, there is a huge virus store in the body, too late to get rid of the infection. “It’s like finding a fire extinguisher, but the whole house is already on fire,” Cain said. However, if vaccines have the potential to induce these antibodies, it is expected that they will be able to eliminate HIV before it becomes established.

Cain et al. Carefully planned the detour route that the immune system follows to produce these highly specialized antibodies, and as part of the consortium, “four designed to recreate the military expansion competition. Or we are creating a sequence of five multi-target mRNA vaccines: the immune system and pathogens. “

“We are confident that the HIV vaccine will be the most complex vaccine we have ever had to put into the population,” Cain said. “I don’t expect it to work at 100% or 90% like the Covid vaccine, but if I can reach 50-60%, it’s a success. 70% would be great.”