COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 5-11

Locally, authorities are working on a plan for a vaccination clinic for a new age group. As of Friday, the number of children’s doses (one-third of the elderly’s dose) that the North Olympic Peninsula receives in the first week is unknown, and parents lack their vaccinations in the first week or so. You need to be prepared for the possibility of. Dr. Alison Berry, a health officer in Jefferson and Clallam counties, mentioned vaccination.

In response to a question from viewers at a Friday morning briefing in Clallam County, Berry has not died from Pfizer’s vaccine, but the actual new coronavirus has killed more than 600 children nationwide. I explained.

No child died of COVID-19 on the peninsula.

Berry recommends that children be vaccinated with COVID-19 as soon as their parents are approved. This is a safe and effective vaccine, and I plan to vaccinate my daughter when she is old enough.

Since February, approximately 74% of new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County have been identified among unvaccinated residents. In Clallam County, 83% of new cases since February were unvaccinated residents, according to public health data from Berry and the county.

According to the latest data from the State Department of Health, 80.5% of Jefferson County’s population over the age of 12 has begun vaccination and 76.8% are fully vaccinated.

According to the state dashboard, 74% of the total population has started vaccination and 70.7% are fully vaccinated.

In Clallam County, 74.3% of the population over the age of 12 has started vaccination and 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

According to the state dashboard, 66% of the total population has started vaccination and 61.9% have been fully vaccinated.

A common misinformation about vaccines is that vaccinated people are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as unvaccinated people, which is completely wrong, Berry said. Stated.

“If you are likely to get it as well, the percentage of people who test positive on a vaccinated test will be the same as the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated in our community.” Said Berry. “That is, in Jefferson, 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“If it did not actually affect the infection at all, 70% of our new cases are expected to be among fully vaccinated residents, consistent with the number in the population. But the opposite can be seen. ”

New case

According to county public health data, Clallam County added 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a total of 4,873 cases since the pandemic began.

According to county public health data, Jefferson County confirmed five new cases on Friday, a total increase to 1,148 since the pandemic began.

According to public health data, Clallam County recorded a rate of 329 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks as of Friday, remaining at the lowest level of the 300s this week.

The case rate in Jefferson County dropped slightly to 250.78 per 100,000 people two weeks ago as of October 27. Prior to that, public health data showed a case rate of 253.92 per 100,000 people two weeks ago as of October 20.

