Search for Zika, Dengue, SARS-CoV-2





In this photo, we are examining a digital microscope to observe the structural damage that SARS-CoV-2 causes to green monkey cells in Africa (Chlorocebus sabaeus). I am in NB3, the largest biosecurity institute at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil, and I am wearing protective equipment. In this room we look like astronauts. Nowadays, computer software can be used in conjunction with advanced laboratory techniques to monitor the occurrence of molecular mutations. The virus that causes respiratory illness can be detected in just 15 minutes. I dreamed of becoming a researcher from adolescence. Like most people in Belem, the city of northern Brazil where I grew up, my family has an ethnically mixed background of Europeans and indigenous peoples. I wanted to study the genetic effects of this, so I studied genetics at the Federal University of Para in Belem to get an undergraduate degree. After that, I realized that I had to wait six months to apply for a PhD in genetics at USP. However, the microbiology program is embracing people and I have had a useful experience in molecular biology since my first degree. At USP, I met my husband, a virologist who also works at university. For us, viruses are almost part of our family. When my daughter was young, she said she knew some viruses better than her siblings. Our laboratory works with seven hospitals in the Brazilian public health system. Inspect the sample for 18 respiratory viruses, including the influenza virus H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2. For viruses transmitted by insects such as dengue fever, Zika fever, and yellow fever. For measles, mumps, rubella, and other viruses that mainly cause illness in children. This pandemic is not the first time my lab has tackled a public health crisis. In 2019, we developed a Zika virus test. Kits created in partnership with a Brazilian private company are free in public hospitals.

