DMV is preparing to vaccinate children against COVID-19





DC is preparing to vaccinate approximately 46,000 newly eligible children between the ages of 5 and 11 after the FDA approves a two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine on Friday. News promotion: The vaccine, which was studied in more than 3,000 children, is one-third of the dose given to children 12 years and older. The CDC Vaccine Advisors will meet tomorrow to vote on recommendations before the CDC Director gives final approval. DC announced on Friday that the first 24,600 doses are scheduled. It is sent to over 60 pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers. Sites that are expected to receive medication include pharmacies such as CVS, Giant, Grubb’s, Safeway, Walgreens, and Walmart, as well as clinics.

More than 30 public schools are also offering pop-up clinics for first doses in the coming weeks, with the earliest scheduled on Sunday, November 7th.

The National Children’s Hospital has told Axios that it will set up three invitation-only vaccine clinics for high-risk patients and will also offer mobile vaccine units. detail: Patrick Ashley, Senior Deputy Director of DC’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration, told the DC Council on Friday that parents must be on-site when a child is vaccinated and school nurses use it to manage shots. He said he wouldn’t. According to DC Health, parents do not need to pre-register their children on these sites and most are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Zoom out: Prince George’s County will receive 11,100 doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccine within 1 to 5 days of being licensed, Health Department spokesman George Lettis told Axios. Children in Prince George’s County can also get the vaccine at some public schools in the Sports and Learning Complex Clinic. The location and time will be announced shortly. Fairfax County has ordered 97,000 eligible children to be adequately vaccinated, says Lucy Caldwell, director of communications with the County Health Department. They are dose Go to pharmacies, pediatricians, health care providers, as well as small vaccine pop-ups in schools, community centers and places of worship. There are three mass vaccination sites at the Government Center, South County Government Center, and Tysons Corner Community Vaccination Center. The city of Alexandria states that vaccine reservations will initially be available on a rolling basis as not enough doses will be received by all 12,500 eligible children. When supplies arrive, they will first be booked at a large Alexandria vaccination clinic on weekends and evenings, but smaller community clinics and school clinics may be arranged. Montgomery county officials last week predicted 40,000 doses that the county expects to be available to pediatricians and pharmacies, and the health department has a large clinic available to families on weekdays and weekends. He said it was likely to run. The county also works with public schools to provide vaccine clinics throughout the school system. Arlington County is still waiting for information on the number of doses from the Virginia Department of Health and plans to make the vaccine available in clinics, pharmacies and provider offices.

