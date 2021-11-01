November is Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day!

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) in the United States, always marked with a slew of awareness campaigns and fundraising events going on throughout the month. This effort has taken on more international importance in recent years, with the growing impact of World Diabetes Day that takes place annually on November 14, marking the birthday of insulin co-discoverer Dr. Frederick Banting. There is always a plethora of activities and campaigns underway across the globe, led by advocacy organizations as well as Pharma and medtech companies that serve people with diabetes. We look to the hashtags #NDAM and #WorldDiabetesDay as a resource to follow all of these efforts. Even before hashtags were a thing, we at DiabetesMine had been covering these November initiatives at length throughout the years. Please browse through this explanation and overview of what happens when diabetes awareness becomes a national and international talking point for the month.

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was established by the Belgium-based International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 1991 to call attention to this worldwide epidemic. The date of Nov. 14 was chosen to honor Banting, along with his main insulin co-discoverer, Dr. Charles Best. While it did officially exist through the 1990s and early 2000s, WDD day was largely off the radar until 2006, when the IDF successfully advocated for the United Nations to issue a resolution officially recognizing it for the first time the following year. Clare and Kari Rosenfeld As part of that campaign, an Oregon D-Mom named Kari Rosenfeld was working with IDF to come up with a concept for an international symbol for diabetes. She and her daughter Clare (diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 7 years old) were actually the main force behind the UN Resolution, originally pitching the idea to IDF to bring more worldwide attention to this illness. They took the idea of a UN Resolution to Australian Professor Martin Silink, who led the IDF at the time in 2003 and was attending the organization’s annual meeting in Paris. Without his leadership, Kari says none of the rest would have been possible. She took on the role of project manager handling all aspects of achieving the new resolution, along with a “Unite for Diabetes” public awareness campaign built around it, aimed at “going beyond so many mixed messages about diabetes to create a unified campaign that could embrace them all.” For the international symbol, they settled on the Blue Circle, meant to become as recognizable as the ubiquitous pink ribbon for breast cancer, red ribbon for AIDS, or yellow ribbon for bring-home-the-troops. The blue hue is meant to evoke the color of the sky, and the circle embodies unity. In fact, the Blue Circle is officially known as the “Unite for Diabetes” symbol. In November 2013, we interviewed Kari Rosenfeld about the origin of the Blue Circle, and the past, present, and future of NDAM and World Diabetes Day. The IDF chooses a theme for World Diabetes Day each year, and for 2021, they are fittingly focusing on “Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?” They’re encouraging groups and individuals around the world to get involved by: pledging support for greater access to diabetes care by signing an online petition they’ll be publishing soon

engaging a local or national policy-maker to ensure that all people with diabetes have access to the care they need

organizing a ‘Learn about diabetes’ event in local schools

organizing or participating in a local diabetes awareness walk

lighting up a local landmark, your home, or workplace in blue (a previous tradition that saw monuments from the Sydney Oprah House to the San Francisco Ferry Building illuminated in blue on Nov. 14)

arranging an activity that incorporates learning about diabetes with your work colleagues

helping people learn their potential risk of type 2 diabetes with the IDF’s online test

2021 is a special year for these efforts, because it marks 100 years since the discovery of lifesaving insulin. In Toronto, Canada, Banting and Best began by experimenting on diabetes-induced dogs, until one of them survived for 70 days with injections of the pancreatic extract, called “Isletin” at the time. On January 23 the following year, the first successful injection of insulin was administered to a person living with diabetes. The IDF has created a video, infographic, posters, and a number of other materials to mark this “journey to a medical miracle.” The historic Banting House in London, Ontario, is a special place to mark NDAM and World Diabetes Day. It is known The “Birthplace of Insulin” — a house-turned-museum where Banting lived at the time when he first dreamed up the idea of insulin to treat diabetes. Now in this 100th anniversary year, the Banting House has a new augmented reality (AR) experience and lineup of activities for those who can attend in person. Otherwise, you can follow them on Instagram to learn what they’re up to. Mike Hoskins/DiabetesMine