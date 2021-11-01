Dell Seton Launches Kidney Transplant Program in Austin

There was no pancreas or liver transplant program in central Texas, but things will begin to change with the opening of the Adult Abdominal Transplant Center at the University of Texas’s Del Seaton Medical Center on Monday.

The program is a partnership between the hospital’s parent company, Ascension Seton, and Dell Medical School’s clinical practice, UT Health Austin.

The center is a transplant director and professor of surgery at the center, starting with an adult kidney transplant from a deceased or alive donor and expanding to a pancreas transplant next year and to the liver in three to five years. Dr. Nicole Tarjon said. Perioperative care at Dell Medical School.

The surgeon will also be responsible for the Pediatric Kidney Transplant Program at the Dell Children’s Medical Center, which is scheduled to begin in January. The Dell Children’s Program was approved in May as part of the United Network for Organ Sharing. The adult program was approved in June.

Austin has been conducting a kidney transplant program at the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center since 1996, a heart transplant program at the Ascension Seton Medical Center since 1986, and a stem cell transplant program at the St. David’s South Austin Medical Center since 2014. BaylorScott & White Temple also has an adult heart, kidney and stem cell transplant program.

These patients had to travel to San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston because Central Texas did not have a pancreas, liver, or lung transplant program. These hospitals have all kinds of porting programs.

“It’s almost shocking that patients have ever had to travel in a big city like Austin,” said Turgeon. “Austin has a lot of great health care … but we couldn’t provide these health services.”

What attracted her to this job was to bring a new program to the cities that needed it.

Austin does not yet have a lung transplant program, but after the center was built, surgeons believe it is part of a long-term plan.

“It obviously makes us a true transplant center,” she said.

Why didn’t Austin have these services?

To start a transplant program, hospital managers need to address the cost of adding all the infrastructure in and around the program, said Dr. Jacqueline Lapin, director of surgery for the St. David’s kidney transplant program. Stated.

“You have to have all the right people and all the right processes on the bus,” she said.

Dr. Arabin Drama Krishnan, director of the Sarah Cannon Porting and Cell Therapy Program at the St. Day Biz South Austin Medical Center, said the new porting program requires a certain level of expertise across many disciplines. This means that in addition to transplant surgeons, coordinators, anesthesiologists and nurses, we need to support staff in other disciplines such as cardiology, gastrointestinal illness, respiratory science and radiology.

“We need leadership to get started,” he said. “It’s a big investment.”

Austin also needed to grow large enough to support these programs and attract patients from a large enough area. The stem cell transplant program took place after Austin had sent enough people out of the city to support its own program, Rama Krishnan said.

Today, his program is starting to grow large enough to provide clinical trials and professional care that will captivate people from all over Texas to Canada.

In the Adult Kidney Program, Ascension Seton employs 15 people in a variety of areas, including management, social workers, quality control, and surgeons. We are promoting the adoption of pediatric programs.

“This is a brand new program with no infrastructure,” says Turgeon. “It took a lot of adjustment.”

The hospital is also building an operating room with space where both living donors and transplant recipients can stay in the same room rather than facing each other across the hall.

Surgeons were in Austin to start these programs in October 2019 and were planning to start adult programs in the spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the search for employment and with hospital resources. Shifted focus.

The hospital designated an area for patients in the center, which was converted to COVID-19 units during the surge. Now you are ready again for the patients in the center.

Surgeons said the medical school is the key to providing Austin with more advanced services, including transplants. She said it would help attract the required level of expertise and eventually provide a fellowship to teach the next generation of transplant teams.

In line with UT Health Austin’s mission to redefine medical school and healthcare, the new center will focus on innovation and patient experience. It also focuses on the gap between care and health equity, says Turgeon.

“We also want to be really thoughtful about what affects the community and not repeat what others have done,” she said.

The program started with the kidneys. Because the transplant is less complex before and after treatment than a liver transplant.

Room enough for 2 people

Nanskony, director of transplant services at the St. Day’s North Austin Medical Center, estimates that there are 700 people with end-stage renal disease in Travis County.

“There is definitely a population here to support two porting programs,” she said.

The St. Day Biz North Austin Medical Center has performed 889 transplants since its opening in 1996.

It was a “historically modest program,” Lapin said, but since then, transplants have grown from 20 to 30 times a year and 75 times a year.

She said it would reach 100 a year before the COVID-19 hit. He plans to transplant 50 times this year, but his goal is to grow to 150 times a year, Lapin said.

Surgeons expect her program to have 15 to 20 kidney transplants in the first year of the year, then grow to 75 times a year within 5 years and 150 times within 10 years.

“This is an exciting time for a transplant in Austin,” Lappin said. “Competition is good. It will drive us to be better.”

Need more donors

Austin needs more donors for the kidney program to grow. Lappin hopes that an additional transplant program in Austin will raise educational awareness about organ donation.

While you are alive, you can donate one of your two kidneys. If you have a particular person who wants to get a kidney and you don’t match that person, you can give it to someone else through the National Kidney Registration. Anyone who wants to receive a kidney will line up with a kidney from someone else.

According to Connie, the kidney wait time can be as long as 6 years, which is a long time to get on dialysis.

Kidney donors have to pay for their health care with the beneficiary’s insurance, and if properly provided, the risk of kidney disease will not increase later, Lapin said.