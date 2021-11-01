Use genetic predisposition to determine the likelihood of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Ocean : Currently, less than half of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer have some form of genetic testing, which is part of the guidelines. Currently, all patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are to be genetically tested. When I say genetic testing, it’s a genetic germline test, [which means] The blood is tested for hereditary genes that may predispose to pancreatic cancer. We perform this blood test on an average of about 13 different genes that can lead to pancreatic cancer. The more people you test, the more likely you are to discover the genetic predisposition to pancreatic cancer. Therefore, we hope that these individuals can be screened and intervened early before the onset of the disease. Or, if an illness develops, catch it at an early stage that is operable or treatable.

Ocean : Pancreatic cancer is associated with high mortality and 90% of people have not survived in the last 5 years, so this study was conducted. The aggression of this disease provides a short time frame for people to receive important treatments that can extend their lifespan. Survival is much better if we can intervene earlier and detect the disease earlier.This study [aimed to assess] They were concentrated in relatives of people who had a genetic predisposition to develop pancreatic cancer and who also inherited the genetic risk of this cancer.We want to test these individuals early and enroll in screening studies so that they can be tracked before cancer develops, or [the cancer] You can catch it at an early stage.That was the ultimate reason why this study was done [was] To see how relatives of people with a known genetic predisposition to pancreatic cancer feel about genetic testing, or whether they do it. I also wanted to see how people understand diseases related to their genes and whether they want to discover if they have a hereditary disease. [predisposition to] Pancreatic cancer and how to handle that information if discovered.

Ocean discusses the need for genetic testing, key findings of this trial, and upcoming trials for pancreatic cancer that may help prolong survival in an interview with Cancer Network® before Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. I have.

Allyson Ocean, MD of Weill Cornell Medicine recently led the GENERATE study (NCT03762590), which uses information about current patients to guide genetic testing of families with a possible predisposition to pancreatic cancer. 1 In addition, researchers have educated patients about the importance of genetic testing. He tried to determine if the information was understood and passed on to other family members.

Because pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed late in the disease, many patients do not have the opportunity to receive timely systemic treatment that may control the tumor. As a result, clinicians have consistently sought ways to inform future patients about potential diagnoses.

Q: Which pathogenic manifold is most likely to be associated with pancreatic cancer? Was this consistent with previous studies?

Ocean: This study examined 13 genes that predispose to the development of pancreatic cancer.Those genes APC, ATM, BRCA1, BRCA2, CDKN2A, EPCAM, MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PALB2, PMS2, STK11, When TP53.. These are 13 known genes associated with the development of pancreatic cancer. We knew about these genes for a while and knew they could lead to pancreatic cancer. Therefore, this genetic panel was tested in this research population. Lispanels are used when people are referred to a genetic counselor or doctor to test their genetic predisposition.

Q: How can clinicians use these results in the future to better understand and educate their patients?

Ocean: This investigation was important as it was done completely remotely. We were able to screen over 400 patients and find a study population of over 100 patients. This was all done through the GENERATE Study website. [by] Remote collection of saliva for genetic testing. The study had two arms. One of the research weapons involved genetic education with videos to learn why genetic testing should be done. It was a more complex education about why we needed to test. Another division of the study was a test performed by a company that performed the test without prior evaluation or pre-education. I wanted to see if this additional education would lead to more uptake of testing by potentially affected individuals.

Studies have shown that overall uptake of both arms is actually very high. It was over 90%, which is amazing. Most people today do not have a genetic test. We were able to test over 90% of people with this remote method. [in which] They were sent a kit with saliva and had a way to spit on the kit or carry saliva into a tube. And they sent a tube for testing. When they regained their results, they were counseled about what the results meant and what they would mean to them if they did not actually inherit the genetic predisposition to pancreatic cancer.

There were many resources associated with the study to connect these people who were positive to enroll in further screening studies. This was a very important study. Because we have shown that this can happen in remote areas. This was really very important during the pandemic.Does not have to be a direct testing process to capture [the largest sample of] A person who undergoes a genetic test. The guidelines recommend that all patients undergo a genetic test, but the inclusion of this test is simply not as good as it should be. This was one of the efforts to increase genetic testing so that cases of hereditary pancreatic cancer could be detected in the early stages.

Q: Do you plan to continue larger research?

Ocean: Currently, this study, sponsored by Stand Up to Cancer and the Lustgarten Foundation, will use the collected data for further analysis. They want to understand a measure of the effectiveness of this intervention on the major outcomes of these patients.

Secondary results of the study [was related to determining if there was] Is there any pain from the participants who participated? Did they get genetic knowledge of cancer? Did you improve your communication with your family about the propensity you inherited from your family? They also examined the various outcomes of who will pursue this in the future and who is likely to adopt and continue surveillance procedures as they relate to further testing for pancreatic cancer. All of these data are currently being investigated. This study is very important and continues the predicted sample size of the entire study of 500 participants, including 250 randomized on each arm. This will continue to be an important data discovery for patients with a genetic predisposition to pancreatic cancer.

Q: Do you think the new research on pancreatic cancer has the greatest potential for clinical impact?

Ocean: Pancreatic cancer research is an exciting time as there are so many groups working on different mechanisms of action with different treatments for this disease. Target drug, chemotherapy, [and treatments for] KRAS mutation [overproduce] Driven growth protein of pancreatic cancer cells. In the metabolic space, there is an entire group of drugs that examine the energy supply of cancer cells and reduce that energy supply so that the cells divide and grow and do not have enough energy to generate new cells. .. There are various research fields on pancreatic cancer, so this is an exciting time.

Specifically, we are waiting for specific studies, especially those in the field of metabolism, and specific immunotherapy studies and some studies to be published shortly. KRAS-Direct therapy currently in clinical trials. But that’s a long way to go. Currently, trials using PARP inhibitors are underway as they are related to genetic testing.BRCA A gene that is one of the genes tested in the GENERATE study. [Other studies are] PARP inhibitors combined with immunotherapy and other drugs, other cell cycle agents, and BRCA-Mutated pancreatic cancer. It is currently an active field of study. Because the genetic status of pancreatic cancer affects about 10% of patients, these drugs are not applicable to everyone who inherits these genes. However, a large number of patients, about 6000 patients each year, can benefit from genetic therapies for cancer.

Q: Are there any specific exams for which you would like to see the results?

Ocean: I am interested in the research results of Devimistat [CPI-613] Combination with FOLFIRINOX [5-fluorouracil, irinotecan, oxaliplatin; NCT05070104], This is in the anti-metabolism category. We have been waiting for these test results for several years. I enrolled some patients with beneficial results in the trial. We expect these results to be beneficial to our patients and will keep an eye on them in the coming months.

Q: Are there any trials that clinicians should know about treating patients with pancreatic cancer?

Ocean: It is very important to talk to patients about clinical trials and pancreatic cancer. This is a difficult task as clinical trials are constantly changing, with spots opening, trials closing, and new trials opening. Clinical trials vary at any time in one center. There may be more options outside the facility where the patient is being treated.

I always refer patients to our site we created Let’s win pancreatic cancer, Because they have a clinical trial finder specific to pancreatic cancer on their website. Patients can visit www.letswinpc.org to find clinical trials specific to pancreatic cancer. It covers national clinical trials. People can search for exams geographically by where they are, and they can search by the line of treatment they need. For example, if patients have not yet been treated, they look for first-line or untreated clinical trials.It’s a very user-friendly platform [used to connect patients] With new drugs in clinical trials.

I also recommend checking out to the patient Win This is because there are so many survivor stories of patients with metastatic disease that the treatments highlighted in the survivor story have cured the disease, even when they have lived or progressed for many years. There you can see which clinical trials patients participated in, read about specific clinical trials, and learn about the science behind them. You can also see what treatment the patient is receiving at each center where they are being treated.Everything on the site is hyperlinked and you can click on the story for which you want to get information [about] Where was the patient treated, how was it treated, and what clinical trials were being conducted. This is a wealth of information for patients looking for clinical trials and wanting to know anything about the science of pancreatic cancer, available treatments, and research to improve the outcome of patients working on pancreatic cancer. is. I had this devastating illness.

reference

Furniss CS, Yurgelun MB, Ukaegbu C, etc. A new model of genetic education and testing for interception of pancreatic cancer: preliminary results from the GENERATE study. Cancer Prev Res (Fira). Published online October 8, 2021. doi: 10.1158 / 1940