Suitable Choices for Gestational Diabetes-ScienceDaily

Weight loss after gestational diabetes can prevent the development of type 2 diabetes. Still, finding the most effective way to lose weight and lose weight can be difficult, especially for mothers with new babies.

Now, according to a new study from the University of South Australia, the popular 5: 2 or intermittent fasting diet is as effective as a traditional energy-restricted diet, giving women more choice and flexibility when it comes to weight loss. can do. A 5: 2 diet allows you to eat a regular diet for 5 days each week, with a significant reduction in calories over 2 days a week, as opposed to a regular diet that requires a moderate amount of energy to limit each day. Globally, one in five pregnancies is affected by gestational diabetes, and these women are 10 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life. Women with gestational diabetes who are overweight are at even higher risk. Type 2 diabetes has lifelong consequences and can lead to other chronic illnesses such as heart disease and cancer. Dr. Christie Gray of UniSA, a senior researcher, said the finding would be greatly welcomed by women who want to lose weight. “Gestational diabetes is Australia’s fastest-growing type of diabetes and affects 15 percent of pregnancies,” says Dr. Gray. “To manage gestational diabetes, a healthy diet and regular physical activity are recommended. A continuous energy-restricted diet, or a diet that reduces calories by 25-30%, can help you lose weight and prevent diabetes. Is the most common strategy. “But the problem is that new mothers often put themselves last-they suffer from fatigue and juggling family responsibilities-so when it comes to weight loss, many people go to a low-calorie diet. I find it difficult to stick. “A 5: 2 diet may not offer that overwhelming choice. It only reduces calories in two days, so in contrast to a consistent low-calorie diet that requires continuous management, one Women in the department may find it easy to hire and comply. “Our study shows that a 5: 2 diet is just as effective as a continuous energy-restricted diet for women with gestational diabetes and is great because it gives women more choice and control. .. “Of course, women should seek advice from a health professional before starting this type of diet to make sure it is suitable for them.” In this study, both a 5: 2 diet (5 days on a regular diet, 2 days on 500 calories) and a continuous energy-restricted diet (1500 calories per day) were both weight loss and diabetes risk markers in previous women. We investigated the effect on. Diagnosis of gestational diabetes. Both diets limited energy by about 25 percent each week.

Story source: material Provided by University of South Australia.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211101105412.htm

