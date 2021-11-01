Ottawa COVID-19: Active cases stable below 200

Ottawa-According to Ottawa Public Health, an additional 29 people in Ottawa were COVID-19 positive, but the number of active cases is stable.

To date, OPH has reported cases confirmed in 30,883 laboratories of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. No new deaths have been reported on Monday. The city’s pandemic killed 603 people.

The number of known active cases is stable at less than 200, but the number of people in local hospitals with active COVID-19 increased slightly again on Monday. The number of cases remains relatively small, but has doubled in the last four days.

The 7-day average for Ottawa was 23.6 cases per day, down from 27.9 a week ago to 49.4 four weeks ago.

The outbreak of COVID-19 on the Civic campus of Ottawa Hospital has spread to 10 patients and 2 staff since its inception on October 26. Outbreaks have also occurred in nine local primary schools, two day care, restaurants and shelters.

Throughout the state, authorities reported 422 new cases of COVID-19.It pushed up a total of cases confirmed in state laboratories Over 600,000.

The Ontario Public Health Service added 38 to Ottawa’s total on Monday, just below OPH’s total of 30,866. OPH numbers are often different from Ontario Public Health numbers because the two health agencies take their daily snapshots at different times of the day.

Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics

Ottawa Public Health Data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (October 24 to October 30): 15.1 (increased from 14.5)

Ottawa positive rate (October 25-31): 1.5% (up from 1.4% from October 22-28)

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.98 (increased from 0.94)

Propagation values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.

If not vaccinated

Of the 422 new cases on Monday, 261 include individuals who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 161 are fully vaccinated people.

Complete data on immunization status for inpatients in the state is not available on Monday, as some hospitals do not report to the state on weekends.

Locally, Ottawa public health data suggest that unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine

Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Single dose (12+) Ottawa resident: 832,799 (+975)

Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa resident: 799,101 (+2,104)

Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 90%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years: 87% (+ 1%)

Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

* The total dose received does not include the dose shipped to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but one or two doses in Ottawa’s population statistics show somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

There are 197 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, the same as on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 cases of newly resolved COVID-19. The total number of coronaviruses resolved in Ottawa is 30,083.

The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

Hospitalization of Ottawa

Hospitals in the Ottawa area have 11 people on Sunday to 12 people with COVID-19-related illnesses on Monday.

Two are in the Ottawa ICU and have an active case of COVID-19.

Age category of hospitalized people:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 4 (2 at ICU)

80-89: 3

90 years and over: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections)

COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category

0-9 years: 5 new cases (2,886 cases in total)

10-19 years old: 8 new cases (4,117 in total)

20-29 years old: 2 new cases (6,892 cases in total)

30-39 years: 6 new cases (4,742 in total)

40-49 years old: 4 new cases (4,058 in total)

50-59 years old: 1 new case (3,543 cases in total)

60-69 years old: 2 new cases (2,080 cases in total)

70-79 years: Zero new cases (1,148 cases in total)

80-89 years: Zero new cases (878 cases in total)

90 years and older: 2 new cases (536 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)

Change of concern

Ottawa Public Health Data:

Alpha (B.1.1.7) total case: 6,850

Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513

Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 834

Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 11,464

Mutation / mutation-related death: 108

* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 test

According to the Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force, 898 swabs were processed at a local evaluation center on Sunday and 1,503 tests were conducted in the lab.

The average time it takes to get a result after collecting a cotton swab at the test site is 20 hours.

COVID-19 cases around the area

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 New Cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Total minus 1 case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 New Cases

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero New Cases

Renfrew County and District Health Units: One New Case

COVID-19 Outbreak

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities.

Outbreak of community:

Workplace-Restaurant: One outbreak

Current schools and childcare spaces: (9 elementary schools, 2 daycare centers)

Charlotte Remu Public Elementary School (October 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (October 15)

Child Care-Bar Haven (October 18)

St. Elizabeth Anseton Elementary School (October 19)

Child Care to Grow Together George-Étienne-Cartier (October 20)

Decentier Public Elementary School (October 21)

Georges Etienne Cartier Catholic Elementary School (October 22nd)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (October 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (October 27)

Depionie Catholic Elementary School (October 27)

Michaëlle Jean Public Elementary School (October 28)

Healthcare and collective settings experiencing outbreaks: