Lorain experts say breast cancer can also affect men





Breast Cancer Awareness Month was held in October to raise awareness among men and women and encourage early detection. According to the Ohio Department of Health, nearly 10,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, accounting for 29% of all cancers they experience. A lesser-known fact is that men can also experience the disease, with 76 cases recorded in Ohio alone in 2018, the Ministry of Health said. Dr. Mita Patel, a breast surgery oncologist at Mercy Health and director of the Mercy Health Breast Program, said that breast cancer in men is extremely rare, accounting for 1 in 100 cases, but men can detect it early and learn how to do it. Said. Identify risk factors. Patel, who practices in Lorain, said most of the problems were the misconception that breast cancer is a disease of women and that men do not have breasts. She said the man has breast tissue and can be diagnosed. “There’s one thing I want to be aware of, the fact that they can,” Patel said. “It’s rare and I’m not trying to scare anyone, but it’s possible. “And if they notice something, I think I can often ignore it with the fear that I don’t want to get a mammogram or perhaps a sense of denial that it never happens to me.” Any type of breast enlargement should be seen by a specialist. Patel says men may experience an abnormal enlargement of breast tissue called gynecomastia. This can be caused by certain medications or testicular cancer, but it’s important to get to know your body and get tested when something feels sick. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms of breast cancer in men include lumps and swelling in the breast. Redness or flaky skin; Inflammation or depression of the skin in the breast; Nipple discharge; Pain in the nipple. Risk factors include age 50 and older, hereditary genetic mutations, previous radiation or hormone therapy treatment, obesity, Klinefelter’s syndrome, liver disease, and other conditions that affect the testicles. In reducing stigma and making it easier for men, Patel is ready to put men in these spaces, mainly for women, as many breast centers do not have separate sections for men. He said he wasn’t always. She said things are starting to change as knowledge grows with social media, but the stigma still remains. Patel said he couldn’t imagine many of the men volunteering to get a mammogram. In the treatment of male illness, it is nearly parallel, but the lack of raw data on the experience and outcomes of male patients makes it more difficult to develop strategies on how to best care for male breast cancer patients. She said. In her experience, men are often diagnosed later and often choose more radical surgical options because they want to avoid additional treatment.

