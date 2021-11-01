COVID-19 turned out to be the third leading cause of death in Montana

According to a new report released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS), COVID-19-related causes of death are the third leading cause of death in 2020 and are projected to remain in the same ranking in 2021.

“Montanans may not be surprised by the findings in the report, but they remind us of the importance of getting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said DPHHS director Adam Meyer with each release. Stated. “DPHHS strongly recommends that all eligible Montanas be vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have any questions or concerns, please consult your healthcare provider or pharmacist.”

According to DPHHS releaseThe report is 2,100 COVID-19 from the death certificate reported to DPHHS as of mid-October among Montana residents between January 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021. It was discovered that there was a death due to. The top two leading causes of death in Montana were heart disease and cancer.

However, the report states that data on deaths in 2020 and 2021 are provisional and that provisional numbers are not final and are subject to change.

To date, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths among Montana’s inhabitants occurred from October to December 2020. The high number of deaths reported in September 2021 was close to the total and remained high in October 2021.

Reportedly, 69% of people who died of COVID-19 reported at least one underlying condition. The most reported underlying conditions were cardiovascular disease, diabetes and respiratory illness.

The population of Native Americans and Alaska Natives (AI / AN) in Montana was also imbalanced by the virus, with AI / AN resident mortality four times higher than white residents.

Overall age-adjusted COVID-19-related mortality in Montana was lower than in the United States, and COVID-19 mortality increased with age, higher in men than in women.

“We cannot fully emphasize that these COVID-19-related deaths can be prevented almost completely,” said Dr. Maggie Cook Simanek, Deputy State Medical Officer at DPHHS. “Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 infection and is ideal for preventing serious COVID-19 consequences such as hospitalization and death. Eligible Montana people who have not been vaccinated are vaccinated. We will continue to encourage qualified people to take booster shots to ensure proper protection against the virus. “

You can read the full report online at DPHHS Website..

The Benefis Health System reported on their Facebook page on Monday that 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that total, 20 are unvaccinated. There are 11 people in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 10 are unvaccinated. Ten people are on ventilator, nine of whom are unvaccinated.

To schedule your first dose of the vaccine, go to the following URL: Vaccine.gov..

The state posted 1,137 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total of Montana’s active confirmed reports to 9,528.

According to the state’s website, Montana reported a total of 2,366 deaths and 395 active hospitalizations from the virus. covid19.mt.gov..

Cascade County reported 76 new cases, for a total of 1,024 cases. The state reported a total death toll in the county of 235 on Monday, but Ben Spencer, a spokesperson for the Municipal Health Department, said Monday that the county was still collating state data with the total death toll. He said he was calculating numbers. COVID-19 in the county.

The deaths from COVID-19 in Cascade County last week are:

• Male, 60s, unvaccinated, underlying health

• Male, 80s, vaccinated, underlying health

• Male, 70s, unvaccinated, underlying health

• Male, 40s, unvaccinated, underlying health-This case was included in the CCHD report last Wednesday, but not in the Tribune report. update About death due to COVID-19.

Great Falls Public School District report The weekly total of COVID-19-positive cases has decreased from 88 to 67 last week.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

55% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. 50% of the eligible population in Cascade County is fully vaccinated.

Yellowstone County continues to lead the active case on Monday, adding 171 new cases totaling 2,053 cases. Flathead County has added a total of 960 163 cases. Lewis and Clark County added 102, for a total of 1,040. Park County added 92 cases, for a total of 291 cases. Missoula County added 89 cases, for a total of 1,343 cases. Gallatin County has added 68 new cases, for a total of 418 cases.

Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune.You can email her [email protected]..