Health
Utah reported about 300 COVID-19 deaths in October
Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..
More than 20 months after the first Utah died of COVID-19, the number of deaths from the state’s coronavirus continues to grow.
The Utah Department of Health reported another 29 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend on Monday. In October, the state reported 294 deaths. That’s 9.1% of the state’s 3,227 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Ten of the deaths reported on Monday were Utan under the age of 65. Three of them were 25-44 years old and seven were 45-64 years old.
At the Houses of Parliament on Monday, the Department of Health and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs hosted a Dia de los Muertos event and exhibition commending more than 3,000 Utah people who died in COVID-19. Diaderos Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latin American holiday, and friends and relatives traditionally remember and celebrate their loved ones who died on colorful altars and off-renders.
According to the news release, the event was aimed at recognizing “the collective loss felt by Utahns.” At the event, representatives of the Utah Multicultural Department, Health Department, Utah Pacific Islanders Health Union, and India Department of Utah spoke with peer mentoring, managing director of the exhibit’s creator, Una Mana Amiga. A group aimed at supporting Hispanic students.
The Department of Health on Monday also reported 3,179 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend — 1,615 on Friday, 637 on Saturday, 973 on Sunday, and an average of about 1,058 per day.
The Department of Health no longer reports COVID-19 statistics over the weekend. The number of tests and cases generally decreases over the weekend. (The state removed 46 from the total after further testing.)
The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,506 per day.
In the last three days, an additional 4,586 Utah have been vaccinated with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,754,587. This represents 53.6% of Utah’s total population.
Intensive care units in the state remain close to capacity. According to the Ministry of Health, large medical centers occupy 90.6% of all ICU beds and 92.3% of ICU beds. Of all ICU patients, 44.5% are treated for COVID-19.
Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last 3 days • 27,759 / 3,759,031..
Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,754,587.
Cases reported in the last 3 days • 3,179.
Examples of school-age children • Of the new cases announced on Monday, grade K-12 children accounted for 594, accounting for 18.7% of the total. 315 cases were reported in children aged 5-10 years. 127 children aged 11 to 13 years. 152 cases in children aged 14-18 years.
Tests reported in the last 3 days • 18,094 people were tested for the first time. A total of 41,435 people were tested.
Deaths reported in the last 3 days • 29.
Thirteen people died in Salt Lake County — two men and three women aged 45-64. 3 men and 3 men 65-84; and men and women over 85 years old.
Utah County reported five deaths — women 45-64, and three men and women 65-84. And there were four deaths in Washington County — women 25-44, and two women and men 65-84.
Two Davis County residents have died — both 65-84 men. Box Elder County also reported two deaths, a woman aged 25-44 and a woman aged 65-84.
Three counties each reported one death — a man over the age of 85 in Cash County. A 25-44 year old male from Tooele County. A 45-64 year old male from Uintah County.
Hospitalizations reported in the last 3 days • 534. That’s one less than what was reported on Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 210 are in the intensive care unit. Five more than reported on Friday.
Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the rate for the last three days is 17.3%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 17.1%.
The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate on Monday was 7.7%, lower than the 7-day average of 11.3%.
[Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.]
Risk ratio • In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utah was 15.8 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to an analysis by the Utah Department of Health. Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 5.2 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.
Total up to now • 553,061; 3,237 deaths; 24,147 hospitalizations; 3,716,117 People have tested.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/11/01/utah-reported-almost/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]