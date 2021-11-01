Utah reported about 300 COVID-19 deaths in October

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..

More than 20 months after the first Utah died of COVID-19, the number of deaths from the state’s coronavirus continues to grow.

The Utah Department of Health reported another 29 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend on Monday. In October, the state reported 294 deaths. That’s 9.1% of the state’s 3,227 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Ten of the deaths reported on Monday were Utan under the age of 65. Three of them were 25-44 years old and seven were 45-64 years old.

At the Houses of Parliament on Monday, the Department of Health and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs hosted a Dia de los Muertos event and exhibition commending more than 3,000 Utah people who died in COVID-19. Diaderos Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latin American holiday, and friends and relatives traditionally remember and celebrate their loved ones who died on colorful altars and off-renders.

According to the news release, the event was aimed at recognizing “the collective loss felt by Utahns.” At the event, representatives of the Utah Multicultural Department, Health Department, Utah Pacific Islanders Health Union, and India Department of Utah spoke with peer mentoring, managing director of the exhibit’s creator, Una Mana Amiga. A group aimed at supporting Hispanic students.

(Chris Samuels | Salt Lake Tribune) Jake Fiti Semanu Jr. of the Utah Pacific Islander Health Union has a photo of Margarita Satini, who died at COVID-19, at an event commemorating Diadelos Muertos at the Utah State Capitol. increase. Monday, November 1, 2021. Diadelos Muertos is a Latin American holiday celebrating the deceased relatives of the past. More than 3,200 Utains who died from COVID-19 were identified at this event.

The Department of Health on Monday also reported 3,179 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend — 1,615 on Friday, 637 on Saturday, 973 on Sunday, and an average of about 1,058 per day.

The Department of Health no longer reports COVID-19 statistics over the weekend. The number of tests and cases generally decreases over the weekend. (The state removed 46 from the total after further testing.)

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,506 per day.

In the last three days, an additional 4,586 Utah have been vaccinated with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,754,587. This represents 53.6% of Utah’s total population.

Intensive care units in the state remain close to capacity. According to the Ministry of Health, large medical centers occupy 90.6% of all ICU beds and 92.3% of ICU beds. Of all ICU patients, 44.5% are treated for COVID-19.

Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last 3 days • 27,759 / 3,759,031..

Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,754,587.

Cases reported in the last 3 days • 3,179.

Examples of school-age children • Of the new cases announced on Monday, grade K-12 children accounted for 594, accounting for 18.7% of the total. 315 cases were reported in children aged 5-10 years. 127 children aged 11 to 13 years. 152 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

Tests reported in the last 3 days • 18,094 people were tested for the first time. A total of 41,435 people were tested.

Deaths reported in the last 3 days • 29.

Thirteen people died in Salt Lake County — two men and three women aged 45-64. 3 men and 3 men 65-84; and men and women over 85 years old.

Utah County reported five deaths — women 45-64, and three men and women 65-84. And there were four deaths in Washington County — women 25-44, and two women and men 65-84.

Two Davis County residents have died — both 65-84 men. Box Elder County also reported two deaths, a woman aged 25-44 and a woman aged 65-84.

Three counties each reported one death — a man over the age of 85 in Cash County. A 25-44 year old male from Tooele County. A 45-64 year old male from Uintah County.

Hospitalizations reported in the last 3 days • 534. That’s one less than what was reported on Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 210 are in the intensive care unit. Five more than reported on Friday.

Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the rate for the last three days is 17.3%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 17.1%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate on Monday was 7.7%, lower than the 7-day average of 11.3%.

Risk ratio • In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utah was 15.8 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to an analysis by the Utah Department of Health. Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 5.2 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

Total up to now • 553,061; 3,237 deaths; 24,147 hospitalizations; 3,716,117 People have tested.