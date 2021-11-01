Health Sciences North will suspend unvaccinated employees by November 12





As of November 12, Health Sciences North employees and qualified professionals who have not been vaccinated with more than one COVID-19 vaccine will be unpaid vacations or suspended. The hospital’s latest vaccination policy also applies to employees working from home. Only those who have a documented medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine granted by the hospital’s occupational health and safety department will be exempt. Dominic Giroux, president and chief executive officer of Sudbury Hospital, said in an email to staff on Monday that the Health Sciences North board unanimously approved the new policy on October 27. The email states that employees who have not been vaccinated at least once by November 26 and qualified professional staff will be dismissed except for those who are medically exempt. rice field. Employees and qualified professional staff who do not take a second dose by December 7 will be unpaid or suspended. Those that have not been fully vaccinated by December 21st will be terminated. Several hospitals elsewhere in Ontario announced similar policies earlier this year.For example, the University Health Network in Toronto said on August 20th. It will dismiss the employee Those who have not been vaccinated by October 22nd. Dominic Giroux, president and CEO of Health Sciences North in Sudbury, said in a memo to employees that the hospital was already doing well in terms of vaccination rates and did not previously implement a similar policy. .. (Markus Schwabe / CBC) Giroux said in a memo to employees that Health Sciences North had already worked well in terms of vaccination rates and had not previously introduced a similar policy. As of November 1, 266 hospital staff, or 7% of their workforce, have not yet provided evidence of complete vaccination with COVID-19, he said. In addition, according to Giroux, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and District Public Health Unit areas fell below the state median earlier this year. Sudberry COVID-19 Hotspot However, as of October 29, there were 212 active COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and the surrounding area. Medical officer Dr. Penny Satcliffe declared a COVID-19 hotspot in Sudbury on October 28 and issued a class order to slow the spread of the virus. In a memo to employees, Giroux said there was a problem with the hospital’s previous policy of requiring unvaccinated employees to provide prompt antigen test results. “Every week, about one-third of the participants needed weren’t fully compliant, requiring extensive one-on-one follow-up and disciplinary action,” he writes. In an email to the CBC, the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), which represents registered nurses in hospitals, recommends that healthcare professionals be vaccinated if possible, but not vaccinated. He said the case should not be suspended or dismissed. “ONA supports education and coping with vaccine hesitation, and nurses do not penalize or terminate when they need it most,” the statement said.

