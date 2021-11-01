Chief Medical Officer is still hedging whether COVID-19 booster shots are needed for all Canadians

“We are not currently considering the need for additional shots or boosters for the definition of complete vaccination.”: Tam
Article author:
Brian Pratt
release date:
November 1, 2021 •• 1 hour ago •• Read for 4 minutes •• 9 Comments
Article content
Ottawa — Some Canadian jurisdictions have already released a timeline to make COVID-19 booster shots available to the general public, but a joint statement by the chief medical officers of the state and federal states on Monday. States that the data do not yet support a third dose of more than a few doses in the target group.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“We continue to make decisions based on scientific evidence and expert advice to guide the use of the approved COVID-19 vaccine,” said a statement from the Medical Officers Council. ..
“Currently, there is no evidence that prevention of serious illness is widespread in the general population vaccinated with COVID-19 in Canada, so boost immunization for this group is not required at this time, but the vaccine We will continue to monitor effectiveness, etc. Data that informs future needs. “
This statement follows the guidance on booster shots issued by the National Immunology Advisory Board (NACI) on Friday. The guidance strongly recommends booster shots for adults living in long-term care facilities and for adults over the age of 80 months or more 6 months after the first two doses.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
NACI Guidance also recommends booster shots for people aged 70-79 years, those who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine, or those who have been vaccinated once with the Janssen vaccine, and adults in the indigenous, Inuit, and Metis communities. We also suggested booster shots to front-line healthcare professionals with short intervals between the first two doses.
However, it is ultimately the states and territories that decide how to deploy booster shots. In the Northwest Territories, booster shots are available to people over the age of 18 (those who received the first dose more than 6 months ago), and in the Yukon Territories, everyone over the age of 50 uses booster shots. You can do it.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
British Columbia, on the other hand, is the first state to announce that booster shots will be open to everyone over the age of 12 from January 2022. Health Minister Adrian Dix in announcing the plan.
A statement on Monday by the Council of Chief Medical Officers suggests the fact that the state government may diverge in its booster shot strategy. “States and territories use NACI’s advice and make adjustments as needed based on local epidemiology and specific circumstances,” he said.
Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said at a recent press conference that everyone in Canada would eventually need a booster shot, but that could happen in the New Year. Stated.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“States and territories consider their own specific circumstances, epidemiology, and the population they serve. Even within the same state, they can be slightly different in terms of their needs,” Tam said Friday. Told the reporters. “On the operational side, we take all these things into account when deploying the program, but I would like to emphasize that the general public will not need (third dose) in the near future. There is an agreement. “
Tam also said the Public Health Agency of Canada is considering fully vaccination with two doses for the foreseeable future regarding federal government requirements such as boarding planes and crossing borders. rice field.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“At this time, we are not considering the need for additional shots or boosters for the definition of complete vaccination for federal requirements,” she said. “For example, when traveling abroad, we need to take into account the fact that many countries do not even have enough vaccines to complete the primary series. Therefore, both scientific facts and committee recommendations alone Instead, we need to strike a balance between vaccine supply from a global perspective and the reality of fairness. “
To further complicate matters, Canada has extended the interval between first and second doses to four months, while many other countries, including the United States, have a shorter timeline of 21 to 28 days. The fact that I stuck.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“In most cases, each population had a different vaccine interval, and we know that increasing the interval actually results in higher quality and duration of protection,” said Tam. “Therefore, all of this needs to be taken into account. At present, vaccines still work very well for the serious consequences of most people.”
Meanwhile, Health Canada will soon decide on approval for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The U.S. approved a Pfizer vaccine for children last week, but Canada’s Chief Medical Advisor, Supriya Sharma, told reporters on Friday that Canada’s clinical trial data is slightly behind the U.S. and authorities are still giving it. I am considering it.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
NP post
Sign up to receive daily top stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for signing up!
Welcome email is approaching. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.
The next issue of NPPost will arrive in your inbox shortly.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos