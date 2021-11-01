Chief Medical Officer is still hedging whether COVID-19 booster shots are needed for all Canadians

“We are not currently considering the need for additional shots or boosters for the definition of complete vaccination.”: Tam

Article content Ottawa — Some Canadian jurisdictions have already released a timeline to make COVID-19 booster shots available to the general public, but a joint statement by the chief medical officers of the state and federal states on Monday. States that the data do not yet support a third dose of more than a few doses in the target group.

Article content “We continue to make decisions based on scientific evidence and expert advice to guide the use of the approved COVID-19 vaccine,” said a statement from the Medical Officers Council. .. “Currently, there is no evidence that prevention of serious illness is widespread in the general population vaccinated with COVID-19 in Canada, so boost immunization for this group is not required at this time, but the vaccine We will continue to monitor effectiveness, etc. Data that informs future needs. “ This statement follows the guidance on booster shots issued by the National Immunology Advisory Board (NACI) on Friday. The guidance strongly recommends booster shots for adults living in long-term care facilities and for adults over the age of 80 months or more 6 months after the first two doses.

Article content Recommend booster shots to Canadians who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine What is the rationale behind the COVID Vaccine Booster — and will everyone really need it someday? NACI Guidance also recommends booster shots for people aged 70-79 years, those who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine, or those who have been vaccinated once with the Janssen vaccine, and adults in the indigenous, Inuit, and Metis communities. We also suggested booster shots to front-line healthcare professionals with short intervals between the first two doses. However, it is ultimately the states and territories that decide how to deploy booster shots. In the Northwest Territories, booster shots are available to people over the age of 18 (those who received the first dose more than 6 months ago), and in the Yukon Territories, everyone over the age of 50 uses booster shots. You can do it.

Article content British Columbia, on the other hand, is the first state to announce that booster shots will be open to everyone over the age of 12 from January 2022. Health Minister Adrian Dix in announcing the plan. A statement on Monday by the Council of Chief Medical Officers suggests the fact that the state government may diverge in its booster shot strategy. “States and territories use NACI’s advice and make adjustments as needed based on local epidemiology and specific circumstances,” he said. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said at a recent press conference that everyone in Canada would eventually need a booster shot, but that could happen in the New Year. Stated.

Article content “States and territories consider their own specific circumstances, epidemiology, and the population they serve. Even within the same state, they can be slightly different in terms of their needs,” Tam said Friday. Told the reporters. “On the operational side, we take all these things into account when deploying the program, but I would like to emphasize that the general public will not need (third dose) in the near future. There is an agreement. “ Tam also said the Public Health Agency of Canada is considering fully vaccination with two doses for the foreseeable future regarding federal government requirements such as boarding planes and crossing borders. rice field.

Article content “At this time, we are not considering the need for additional shots or boosters for the definition of complete vaccination for federal requirements,” she said. “For example, when traveling abroad, we need to take into account the fact that many countries do not even have enough vaccines to complete the primary series. Therefore, both scientific facts and committee recommendations alone Instead, we need to strike a balance between vaccine supply from a global perspective and the reality of fairness. “ To further complicate matters, Canada has extended the interval between first and second doses to four months, while many other countries, including the United States, have a shorter timeline of 21 to 28 days. The fact that I stuck.

Article content “In most cases, each population had a different vaccine interval, and we know that increasing the interval actually results in higher quality and duration of protection,” said Tam. “Therefore, all of this needs to be taken into account. At present, vaccines still work very well for the serious consequences of most people.” Meanwhile, Health Canada will soon decide on approval for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The U.S. approved a Pfizer vaccine for children last week, but Canada’s Chief Medical Advisor, Supriya Sharma, told reporters on Friday that Canada’s clinical trial data is slightly behind the U.S. and authorities are still giving it. I am considering it. • Email: [email protected] | Twitter: btaplatt

