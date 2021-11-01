7 Orillia residents out of 68 new COVID cases in the area since Friday





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths since Friday in the latest update posted on November 1. Residents of Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillinbury died after being infected with COVID-19. The health unit reported that the two recent deaths were associated with a man aged 79 years or older whose case was associated with the outbreak. He died on October 31st. The other death involved a woman between the ages of 45 and 64 who died on October 29. The new cases reported in the region today are: Orillia (7): Two young people under the age of 18, two aged 18-34, and three aged 35-44. Four cases are still under investigation and three are listed as community-acquired pneumonia (no known links).

Collingwood (4): One young man under the age of 18 and three from the ages of 18 to 34. All four cases are still under investigation.

Wasaga Beach (2): One from 18 to 34 years old and one from 35 to 44 years old. One case is listed as community-acquired pneumonia (no known link) and the other is still under investigation.

Barry (27): Seven young people under the age of 18, six from the ages of 18 to 6. Two people aged 34 and 35 to 44, nine people aged 45 to 64, and three people aged 65 to 79. Two cases are listed as community-acquired infections (no known links), three cases are linked to close contact infections, and one is outbreak-related. The sources of the remaining cases are still under investigation.

Spring water (3): One young person under the age of 18 and two young people between the ages of 45 and 64. All three cases are still under investigation.

Innisfil (11): 3 young people under 18 years old, 2 people 18-34 years old, 3 people 45-64 years old, 1 person 65-79 years old, 2 people over 79 years old. Five are still under investigation, two are outbreak-related, three are related to close contact, and one is listed as community-acquired pneumonia (no known links).

Bradford West Gwillinbury (7): 4 young people under 17 years old, 1 young person 18-34 years old, 1 young person 35-44 years old, 1 young person 45-64 years old. Two cases are still under investigation, four are associated with close contact infections and one is listed as a community-acquired infection (no known link).

Penetanguishene (1): One person between the ages of 18 and 34 whose case is still under investigation.

This (2): One from 18 to 34 years old and one from 79 years old and over. Both cases are still under investigation.

New Techamses (3): One young person under the age of 18, one young person between the ages of 35 and 44, and one young person between the ages of 45 and 64. One case is still under investigation, one is associated with close contact and the other is listed as a community-acquired infection (no known link).

Muskoka District (1): One from Bracebridge. The new cases reported today include 39 unvaccinated, 2 partially vaccinated, and 27 fully vaccinated. Currently, there are 206 active cases in this area. Twelve people from Simcoe County are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, local health units have identified 14,061 cases of COVID-19, of which 13,589 have recovered and 266 have died. According to the health unit, deaths include less than 5 fully vaccinated and 7 partially vaccinated. Nearly 73% (including children) of the population living in Simcoe-Muskoka are vaccinated with both, and 76% are vaccinated at least once. The health unit reported that the prevalence of unvaccinated individuals covered by the vaccine was 10 times higher than that of fully vaccinated individuals. Hospitalization rates are 19 times higher in unvaccinated people than in vaccinated people. These observations are based on data collected from August 29th to October 23rd. For more information on the immunization status of Simcoe-Muskoka cases, click here. Anyone born in 2009 and previously living in the Simcoe-Muskoka area can book their first or second vaccination online. Ontario Vaccine Reservation System.. Reservation is added regularly at clinics throughout the region. Outbreak at school There are three active outbreaks in schools in Simcoe County. It occurs in two Barry schools, including Portage View Elementary School (2 cases) and Ashkinak Public School (12 cases). Outbreaks were declared on October 21st and 22nd, respectively. Currently, there are 24 cases associated with an outbreak at Innisfil's Holy Cross Public School, which was declared on October 15. Breakdown by municipality The health unit may delete or move cases based on further investigation of location data. The graph below reflects the updated totals for each municipality reported by the Health Unit on November 1. ****** Municipal The total number of cases** recovery Dead (number) At the hospital Last reported case Cumulative incidence * 12+% of pop.Vaccine twice Ajara Tosolontio 225 223 2 October 17th 1,898 73.5% Barry 4,651 4,444 124 2 October 31st 3,032 83% Bradford WG 2,265 2,211 39 October 31st 5,189 82.7% Clear view 152 144 Five October 24 1,011 81.9% Collingwood 287 277 3 1 October 31st 1,163 87.7% Or 566 554 Five 2 October 31st 2,348 71.9% Innisfill 1,390 1,346 20 3 October 31st 3,371 81.2% Midland 218 212 6 September 26 1,191 85.7% New Techamses 1,665 1,640 18 1 October 29 3,933 77.5% Orillia 383 360 9 October 31st 1,112 87.7% Gold-Medonte 258 249 6 1 October 19th 1,106 82.3% Penetanguishene 231 205 8 October 28 2,397 89.4% La Mara 131 126 1 October 28 1,253 84.8% Severn 93 88 3 1 October 28 620 83.3% Natural water 332 317 2 October 25 1,530 89.4% hand 132 129 3 September 24 1,177 85.4% small 152 149 2 October 27 1,133 80.2% Wasaga Beach 317 307 Five 1 October 25 1,329 84.2% ~ Complete vaccination means an individual who received a second vaccination at least 14 days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. * Cumulative incidence is the number of cases reported so far per 100,000. ** Total number of cases includes the number of cases currently recovering at home and the number of cases recovered, died, or hospitalized.

