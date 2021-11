Zinc may prevent and treat respiratory tract infections: research

Toronto-A new study found that zinc may prevent and alleviate the symptoms of respiratory tract infections such as influenza and pneumonia. However, researchers warn that the optimal dosage, formulation, and method of administration remain unclear. “Zinc for the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses (respiratory organs) in response to requests for rapid evidence assessment to inform self-care and clinical practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have developed a rapid systematic review protocol for evaluation. Tube infections) “ Peer-reviewed studies- Published at BMJ Open on Monday -Researchers from McMaster University in Hamilton, Australia, participated. The researchers conducted a meta-analysis examining the results of 28 placebo-controlled randomized trials involving 5,446 participants. Although treatment options for patients with respiratory infections are limited, zinc products are of increasing interest in the COVID-19 pandemic due to their immune system-strengthening properties. “Unsurprisingly, zinc gained attention during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Zinc supplement use and sales are increasing in both high- and low-income countries,” the authors write. I am writing. Compared to placebo, studies showed that zinc supplements prevented 5 respiratory tract infections in 100 people a month. In addition to prophylaxis, zinc was found to be associated with faster recovery. On average, the symptoms of respiratory tract infections resolved two days earlier than placebo. Zinc was also associated with a “significant reduction” in the severity of symptoms on the third day of illness. Participants who used zinc products in the first week of illness were almost twice as likely to recover as those who used placebo. On average, 19% of people who did not use zinc remained symptomatic after a week. “Due to the slight advantages of other over-the-counter and prescription drugs, strain specificity, drug resistance, and potential risk, zinc is a viable” natural “alternative for non-specific (respiratory tract infection) self-management. It’s a means, “the author writes. .. Treatment was also associated with some side effects. People who used zinc had an approximately 40% increased chance of nausea and inflammation of the mouth and nose, but no studies reported serious side effects. However, zinc has been found to be ineffective for colds caused by rhinovirus infections. Researchers have found that sublingual zinc is ineffective in preventing colds and relieving symptoms. Researchers warn that “significant uncertainty” remains regarding the effectiveness of various doses, formulations, and routes of administration. In addition to sublingual, zinc can be administered through troches, nasal drops, and gel capsules. The authors state that there was inconsistency between zinc supplement dose or prescription trials and no studies compared the efficacy of doses or prescriptions. In addition, no studies specifically examined patients with COVID-19. “Elucidation of the efficacy and mechanism of zinc in viral respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2 infection, requires further research,” the authors write.

