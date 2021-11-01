Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,569 new cases over the weekend

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Five new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Oregon over the weekend, increasing state deaths to 4,377, Oregon Health Department reported Monday. ..

The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) reported 2,569 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the total to 367,610 cases across the state.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 540, 11 more than Sunday. There are 114 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four more than on Sunday.

There are 65 adult ICU beds out of a total of 690 (9% availability) and 355 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (9% availability).

November 1, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 65(9%) 25 (7%) 8 (9%) 13 (14%) 1 (2%) 0 (0%) 11 (20%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 355(9%) 82 (4%) 17 (3%) 93 (16%) 28 (7%) 7 (16%) 76 (18%) 52 (44%)

St. Charles Bend reported 66 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, six of whom were in the ICU and three were on ventilator. The hospital reported that none of the 6 ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 48 of the 66 patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 10,364 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Sunday. Of this total, 2,759 were administered on Sunday: 398 was the first dose, 218 was the second dose, and 2,129 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 7,605, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 15,236 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,305,040 doses of Pfizer Community, 2,012,076 doses of Modana, and 228,725 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,820,379 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,615,092 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Monday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Kratosop (8), Colombia (29), Couse (33), Crook (25). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath ( 51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Lynn (151), Marul (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Pork (40), Sherman ( 1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270), Yamhill (47).

Oregon had 1,240 new confirmations and estimated COVID-19 cases on October 29, 771 new confirmations and estimated COVID-19 cases on October 30, and 558 new confirmations and estimates on October 31. We reported COVID-19 cases.

The 4,373th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who was positive on 31 August and died in his residence on 19 October. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,374th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who was positive on 14 October and died on 28 October at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,375th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who was positive on 22 October and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on 29 October. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,376th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on October 18 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on October 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,377th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man from Harney County who was positive on October 4 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 25. He had a fundamental condition.

Fix: The 4,371th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on September 24 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 27. She had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.