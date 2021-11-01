Women remain at highest risk of cerebral vein thrombosis after J & J vaccination





The incidence of dural venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) remained rare even after the start of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 adenovirus vector vaccine, the researchers said. The overall age and gender-adjusted incidence of CVST in Olmsted County, Minnesota from 2001 to 2015 was 2.34 per 100,000 man-years, but peaked 15 days after vaccination due to adverse events of the CDC vaccine. The rate was 8.65 per 100,000 man-years. The Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, according to a team led by Aneel Ashrani, MD, and MS of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Women aged 30-39 (26.52 per 100,000 person-years) and women aged 40-49 (29.48 per 100,000 person-years) were at greatest risk of CVST after receiving Johnson & Johnson products in early 2021. )was. The risk after vaccination is 5.1 times higher than before the COVID pandemic (13.01 vs. 2.53 per 100,000 person-years, NS<0.001). The authors of the study claimed that these women were “still at low risk of absolute CVST.” “It is unclear why women had a higher incidence of CVST after vaccination. Concomitant risk factors for CVST or autoantibody production may be involved,” they said. JAMA Internal Medicine.. “This population-based cohort study found that the incidence of CVST 15 days after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination was significantly higher than that before the pandemic, although the incidence of this rare adverse effect. The high efficacy of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 “promoted Ashlani’s group. In other studies, severe COVID-19 More cases of CVST An order of magnitude compared to vaccination. Another previous report details six of the 6.85 million Johnson & Johnson vaccinated people with CVST with thrombocytopenia (all women, within 6 to 13 days of vaccination). It has been. Late February.. The report is Letter break In use of adenovirus vector vaccine During april.. In the current study, Asllani and colleagues screened pre-pandemic CVST cases in Olmsted County. Of the 39 cases found, 29 were associated with predisposition to risk factors for venous thromboembolism, including infections, active cancers, and recent use of oral contraceptives. The median age at diagnosis of CVST was 41 years, with 56.4% being female. By comparison, there were 38 CVST events backed by sufficient details or images of VAERS reports from people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson from February 28th to May 7th this year. Of these cases, 27 occurred in women with a median age of 45 years. The researchers noted the potential for confirmation bias in the study, as it included only cases of CVST that were “objectively diagnosed.” They also warned that reporting to VAERS was voluntary. Last updated: November 1, 2021 Nicole Lou A reporter for MedPage Today, he covers heart disease news and other medical developments. follow Disclosure This study was supported by grants from NIH’s National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood, the Rochester Epidemiology Project, and the Mayo Foundation. Asllani and co-authors have disclosed a grant from the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood. Another co-author reported a grant from NIH. Please enable JavaScript and display Comments using Disqus.

