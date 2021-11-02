COVID-19 vaccine expires for UnityPoint Health workers

People wave their hands to drivers in protest of their vaccination obligations at Cedar Rapids on Monday, October 25, 2021. Some people gathered to protest against the vaccine, but the vaccine. (Rebecca F. Mirror / Gazette)

Monday is the deadline for all UnityPoint Health employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the majority of Cedar Rapids-based hospital staff in the system are currently in compliance with the policy.

About 98.7% of UnityPoint Health-St staff. Luke’s Hospital is compliant. That is, you have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series or have been granted a religious or medical exemption.

Employees who are not vaccinated and do not meet tax exemption standards will be on leave from Tuesday.

Authorities have opted for leave rather than dismissal to allow consideration of tax exemptions made possible under new state law. Governor Kim Reynolds signed last weekThe law requires companies to allow written requests from employees seeking exemptions from vaccine requirements, making it easier for staff to claim religious or medical exemptions.

In a statement, St. Luke spokeswoman Sarah Coritzo said the remaining 1.3 percent of non-compliant workers reflected “various team members.” This includes those who are in the process of being discharged because they chose not to be vaccinated, those who require tax exemption under the new law, and those who are fully vaccinated but have not completed the series. increase.

“The overwhelming majority of our team members supported science and were willing to be vaccinated or exempt from COVID-19,” Corizzo said in a statement. “I regret losing my employees because I didn’t follow the vaccination policy. However, having a vaccine-compliant workforce protects the health and safety of patients, team members, and the community. It is in line with our values. “

UnityPoint Health has mandated that all 33,000 employees, whether or not they provide direct patient care, be required to be vaccinated or stayed by November 1. I said in the announcement in August of this year.

In total, 97% of all UnityPoint Health staff are compliant with vaccination policies, officials say.

St. Luke’s Hospital officials did not comment on current immunization rates among staff and said they would not share details of personnel actions.

Authorities also refused to share the total number of employees who requested tax exemption, simply saying that “a few team members” had sought an exemption from vaccination requirements for religious or medical reasons.

Corizzo referred to the provisions of the Civil Rights Act that prohibit discrimination and “to ensure a consistent and impartial process in accordance with Title VII”, exemption requests were reviewed by the Commission and granted on a case-by-case basis. increase.

Prior to the mandate, about 85 percent of St. Luke’s Hospital staff were compliant, Corizzo said.

When the COVID-19 vaccine was first licensed by the federal health authorities, UnityPoint Health provided “extensive and ongoing education.” This included virtual town halls led by clinical experts and one-on-one conversations between leaders and staff. ..

“As we move forward, we continue to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated with COVID-19,” said Corizzo. “For qualified people in our community, getting a vaccine is the best way to help keep healthcare professionals healthy, so our team provides care to those who need it most. You can focus on what you do. “

Healthcare workers criticize mandate

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines from employers in both healthcare and other sectors have received sharp criticism from several groups.

The rally in Cedar Rapids last week brought together about 150 participants from employers and other government agencies to protest their vaccination obligations. Within the group were several healthcare professionals who opposed the requirements of the local hospital.

Marcia Simon, 61, from Cedar Rapids, is a registered nurse in the inpatient hospice unit at St. Luke’s Hospital who attended the rally last week. She received a religious exemption when she told her employer that her vaccination obligation was “contrary to what I believe as a Christian.”

Simon does not oppose vaccination, but said he strongly opposes the mandatory vaccination.

She said healthcare professionals are working to inform patients and their families to help them make the best choices, but ultimately their medical decisions are up to them. .. Simon said he believed that the same opportunity was not offered to healthcare professionals.

“As medical professionals, we don’t force anyone to get medical treatment, but they are still forced by us,” Simon said.

But Simon didn’t plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine even before the mandate, saying she believed the vaccine was released too soon and was afraid of potential side effects. bottom.

Simon also said he had received the shot in the past and will receive a religious exemption from the flu vaccine obligations implemented in St. Luke’s.

“I’ve been vaccinated against the flu in the past and it wasn’t a problem. That was my choice,” she said. “But now it’s a problem because it’s mandatory.”

Simon will continue to take care of him until he retires.

Other hospitals are implementing COVID-19 obligations

The West Des Moines-based organization, which operates facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, is one of several medical systems that implement staff requirements.

According to the American Hospital Association, about 41% of US hospitals are obliged to take some COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes medical facilities in other areas, such as Cedar Rapids’ Mercy Medical Center.All the employees and volunteers there Full vaccination by November 15..

The Iowa City Veterans Healthcare System is a federal vaccination requirement from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that all frontline workers must submit vaccination documents or request accommodation by October 8.

All other VA employees must be fully vaccinated or file an exemption application by November 22nd.

The immunization rate in the Iowa City-based medical system is about 91%, Officials said..

