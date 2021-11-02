2,569 new cases and 5 deaths over the weekend





To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber. We will update this story on Monday, November 1st with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. 2,569 new cases, 5 deaths The Oregon Department of Health reported on Monday that 2,569 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend, killing five people. There were 1,240 new cases on October 29, 771 on October 30, and 558 on October 31. Marion County had 290 cases and Pork County had 40 cases. State-wide hospitals were treating 540 COVID-19 patients, including 114 in intensive care unit beds. The state’s adult ICU and non-ICU bed capacities are both 91%. Salem Health COVID-19 patients Number of coronavirus cases at Salem Health on Monday, November 1st. 56: Total number of COVID-19 inpatients, 79% unvaccinated.

7: ICU COVID-19 patient.

1: COVID-19 patients wearing ventilators. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Monday, November 1st. 4,377: A person who died of COVID-19.

367,610: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

540: Hospital COVID-19 patients. Oregon COVID-19 by county As of Monday, November 1, the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed is: Baker: 2,066 cases, 29 dead.

Benton: 5,724 cases, 31 dead.

Craccamus: 30,646 cases, 313 people died.

Clatsop: 2,475 cases, 28 dead.

Colombia: 3,953 cases, 44 deaths.

Coos: 5,198 cases, 96 dead.

Crook: 3,049 cases, 50 dead.

Curry: 1,835 cases, 25 people died.

Deshuts: 21,298 cases, 125 deaths.

Douglas: 12,445 cases, 255 dead.

Gilliam: 163 cases, 4 dead.

Grants: 1,014 cases, 13 people died.

Harney: 1,160 cases, 29 dead.

Hood River: 1,985 cases, 37 dead.

Jackson: 23,577 cases, 321 deaths.

Jefferson: 3,902 cases, 57 dead.

Josephine: 9,604 cases, 199 deaths.

Klamath: 8,345 cases, 123 deaths.

Lake: 970 cases, 12 people died.

Lane: 28,537 cases, 313 dead.

Lincoln: 3,305 cases, 41 dead.

Rin: 13,500 cases, 132 deaths.

Malheur: 5,757 cases, 80 deaths.

Marion: 37,850 cases, 458 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,886 cases, 23 dead.

Multnomah: 57,170 cases, 718 deaths.

Pork: 7,601 cases, 82 deaths.

Sherman: 165 cases, 3 dead.

Tillamook: 2,005 cases, 34 dead.

Umatira: 14,696 cases, 153 people died.

Union: 3,268 cases, 50 deaths.

Warowa: 705 cases, 12 people died.

Wasco: 2,977 cases, 41 dead.

Washington: 39,692 cases, 327 deaths.

Wheeler: 107 cases, 1 dead.

Yan Hill: 8,980 cases, 118 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department Support local journalism by Subscribe to the Statesman Journal..

