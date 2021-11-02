Manitoba children have the highest incidence of type 2 diabetes





Winnipeg- The number of type 2 diabetes in children in Manitoba is some of the highest in the world, and researchers are exploring why. In the state, type 2 diabetes was first detected in indigenous children in the 1980s, but the number began to increase rapidly only in the last decade. Dr. Elizabeth Sellars, a clinician and clinical researcher at the University of Manitoba, has conducted extensive research on juvenile diabetes. She said the disease was found in children of most cultural backgrounds, but about 83 percent of diagnosed cases were in indigenous children. This applies to children both in Manitoba and around the world. But according to the seller, the situation in Manitoba is different. She said, among other things, the age of diagnosis is often younger in Manitoba children, who are often not as heavy as other globally affected children. “We can’t tackle diabetes because one size can handle everything,” says Cellars. “There are very likely factors at the individual or group level.” The seller said there are known environmental factors that can cause someone to have type 2 diabetes. These include stress, weight, smoking, food security, quality and exposure to diabetes during pregnancy. “What we were exposed to before and after we were born, that is, those that exposed developing babies and perhaps our ancestors,” Cellars said. All of these factors have different effects on an individual in terms of the amount of insulin they produce and how effective that insulin is in the body. “Type 2 diabetes is a slightly more complex problem that shows how the progression of the disease varies from person to person, depending on what the risk of complications is and which factors are most involved.” Cellars says. Another factor is heredity. An ongoing study is examining small DNA changes called the HNF1 alpha G319S variant found in indigenous peoples of northern Manitoba and Ontario. This gene can affect how organs such as the pancreas control insulin levels in the body. Studies show that this variant helps individuals survive on a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet, similar to the traditional land-based indigenous diet. Post-colonial or modern diets contain about 30% carbohydrates compared to 5%. Dr. Christine Dusset, who studies mouse mutants, said the presence of indigenous mutants may be an indicator of type 2 diabetes, but that is not the cause. “Colonization and deprivation of indigenous land is actually the strongest predictor of diabetes in indigenous communities, not atypical,” said Doucette. “This variant promotes resilience and adaptation to traditional lifestyles that are high in fat and low in carbohydrates.” The seller said that understanding how a child develops diabetes is important in understanding how to effectively treat and prevent diabetes. “Once we understand that, we can target specific interventions to prevent the development of diabetes or treat it so that it does not develop complications,” says Cellars.

