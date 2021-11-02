Immunization efforts to continue in the Sudbury region





Article content Greater Sudbury is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot, and Public Health Sudbury and District continues to provide people with the opportunity to receive their first or second vaccination.

Article content “Don’t be late,” the health unit said in the release. “Take the first shot now and take the second shot as soon as you qualify. Remember that you need to book a second dose after receiving your first dose. Please give me.” Sudbury easily leads Ontario in terms of active cases. The figures show that as of Monday, the five most affected public health unit areas were Sudbury (93 cases per 100,000 people), Chatham-Kent (52.7), Argoma (38.5), Holdimand Norfolk (35.9), and Simcomas Coca. It shows that it was (35.7). COVID-19 vaccination can only be booked every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury, every Wednesday at Espanola Mall and at the Public Health Chaplo Office. Other opportunities this week are: Thursday, November 4th Reservation-based clinic: Chapleau’s Foleyet Nursing Station Friday, November 5th Pop-up Clinic: Dr. EdgarLeclair Community Center and Arena, 158 St. Agnes St, Azilda Saturday, November 6 Appointment and Walk-in Clinic: Massey’s S. Geiger Public School In addition, many pharmacies and primary care providers offer the COVID-19 vaccine. For a list and booking information of Ontario pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines, please visit covid-19.ontario.ca / vaccine-locations (Ontario Government) or contact your primary care provider. All public health clinics offer either the Moderna Spikevax or Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty mRNA vaccine brands, which adults over the age of 25 can safely replace.

Article content Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty is recommended for individuals aged 18-24, is required for all adolescents under the age of 18, and is the only vaccine approved for adolescents aged 12-17. Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty is approved for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 by the end of 2021. “We encourage you to make informed decisions and ask your immune system for more information so that you can rest assured that you will get either vaccine brand,” said the Health Unit. Visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 / vaccine-clinics for the brand of mRNA vaccines planned at the clinic. Those who are eligible for a second dose should attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic, or book a second dose as soon as possible. To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca / book-vaccine or Monday-Friday 8 am-6pm 705-674-2299 (toll free: 1-800-708-) Please call 2505). Visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 / vaccine-clinics for a list of upcoming clinics. Many pharmacies and primary care providers also provide vaccines. For more information or if you have any questions, consult a reliable source such as the public health immune system of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, your healthcare provider, your pharmacist, or visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 or the public. Please call the public health (705-522-9200). (Free 1-866-522-9200). [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

