Winter blues can be really sad – seasonal affective disorder | Klin

About 5% of the US population suffers from seasonal affective disorder.

Dr. David Mears, director of behavioral health at Brian Health, says it is a type of depression that accompanies seasonal changes. Most often seen today, SAD can also affect people in the months of spring and summer. This usually occurs in the fall and lasts during the winter.

Dr. Miers said: Seasonal affective disorder is genuine, so it is important that we do not wipe it out. It’s a real depression that we must take seriously. You need to take steps to stabilize your mood and motivation throughout the year. “

He says you look at your sleep patterns, eat properly, and make sure you’re exercising. When the weather is nice, go outside and walk around the mall, around your house, and even outside.

Symptoms are typical of depression. Dr. Myers, you are desperate and guilty of losing interest in activities, losing energy, having sleep problems, losing weight, not wanting to eat, insensitivity, poor concentration, or worthless If you feel that you are, especially if it lasts more than one, say ask for help for a few weeks.

Treatment options include phototherapy. Dr. Miers said: Times of Day. It produces the same chemicals in your brain that you are in the sun or exercising. It’s very effective. “

Another cause that can trigger SAD is a change in time. Dr. Myers says that reduced sunlight can affect your body clock and serotonin, which can affect your mood and play a role. In addition to phototherapy, regular therapy and medications can help.