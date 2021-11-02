CWD-Backrail Discovered in New Elk Hunt Area, Wyoming





Pinedale, Wyoming — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was identified in three new Elk Hunt areas in Wyoming announced today. The disease was identified in three elk lymph node samples harvested by hunters. In the Pinedale area, CWD was confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 98. This hunt area overlaps with Deer Hunt Area 138, where CWD was confirmed in January. In the Sheridan region, Game and Fish have identified two new CWD-positive elk regions. Both areas are surrounded or overlaid with areas where CWD has already been identified. Throughout the fall, Game and Fish asked hunters to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer and elks for CWD testing in a centralized surveillance hunt area throughout Wyoming. Hunters are an important factor in helping games and fish understand their illness and reach their CWD monitoring goals. When hunters submit samples, they will participate in the prize draw. “Each CWD sample we receive helps us monitor and understand the disease,” said Hank Edwards, supervisor at the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Institute. “Try to submit a harvest CWD sample.” To ensure that hunters are informed, Game and Fish will announce when CWD is found in the new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters do not consume animals that are clearly ill or CWD positive. Game and Fish will continue to monitor CWD to understand the potential effects of the disease and assess future management behavior of deer and elk. The ministry is currently assessing the management of 22 feeding grounds in the state. Being scrutinized For contributing to the deadly and incurable spread CWD. Game and Fish has been monitoring CWD in Wyoming for over 20 years. Based on the past, wildlife managers believe that CWD will be documented in the new deer and elk hunting areas in Wyoming. In 2020, Game and Fish personnel will continue to test 6,496 CWD samples and evaluate new recommendations for attempting disease management. To date, over 3,600 samples have been tested in 2021.

