Get out before winter depression with this therapist’s nine strategies

Strong against winter depression with these tips

As the days get shorter and the temperature drops, many of us begin to feel the weight around us. Activities that were formerly considered “low lift” (social events, training, responding to various inboxes) suddenly evoke irritation and fear. Mysterious fog and lethargy, we find our motivation and focus plummeting. Before we knew it, we fell into a cycle of anxiety, avoidance, and shame – our Deputy Dujour (alcohol, food, social media, Squid game).

Are you familiar with this version? As a therapist and executive coach, I often hear complaints.According to a survey, 10-20% of Americans experience it Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), varying from mild to severe.And they Before the pandemic Being a number, working on that “minor” detail can make you more vulnerable to some of the symptoms mentioned.

Here are nine tips to prevent you from falling into funk this winter, or to get out of funk if you’re already there.

1. Vitamin D supplements

About 10 years ago, I started to notice client patterns. At that time, I was working in Vancouver, Canada. There is little sunlight there during the winter. I knew that vitamin D deficiency was depressing, so I advised my clients to get a blood test panel before taking antidepressants. Results often showed suboptimal vitamin D levels, and after a few weeks of supplementation, they felt significantly better.

If you live in North America, you are likely to be deficient in vitamin D: almost 42 percent of Americans lack essential nutrients!! I recommend that clients take vitamin D supplements daily.

2. Move your body

Repeated study It shows that exercise helps prevent and treat depression. But when we feel depressed, moving is often the last thing we motivate. Incorporate two elements – fun When Accountability – Makes it easier to sweat.The motivation is actually very simple: we are motivated by desire Also fear -Mean either of us I want Do something necessary To do something-remember it when you plan your movement routine. My clients often think that “exercise” means going to the gym. That works for some, but it’s far more likely to maintain a fun element, such as attending a dance class, joining a recreational sports league team, or trying out boxing or tennis lessons. It will be higher. Consider bundling phone calls while you’re walking, whether it’s a business meeting or catching up with your best friend on another beach. Are you having trouble holding yourself accountable? Apply for a class with a cancellation fee or recruit training companions to motivate each other.

3. Be kind to yourself

Sufficient research Self-compassion (treating yourself like a friend or loved one) has shown to be an effective strategy for dealing with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, PTSD, and more. Why? It’s an antidote to shame, an emotion that tells us that we’re bad, broken, and unloved. When we are depressed, many of us tend to unknowingly kick ourselves while depressed by overcoming depressed moods and perceived failures. We judge, criticize, abandon, create shame, and perpetuate ourselves when we need our support most.

The important inner voice is adaptation. At some point, it was internalized to prevent emotional or physical abandonment (perception or reality) from the caregiver. Abuse yourself before you have a parent, sibling, or bully. Or to motivate ourselves because we have never learned how to do it in a loving way. Learning to support yourself is neither easy nor intuitive, especially when you are experiencing difficult times or when you feel that you cannot live up to your expectations.But that’s one of a bit What is within our control during difficult times and essential to get through them.

This is my dependable self-compassion technique: I start by recognizing my inner critics (because we can’t change anything without consciousness). Then provide yourself with a statement of empathy to reduce shame. To me, this is like “Megan, lover, I understand what you feel (whatever I feel) because (for whatever reason I feel it)” appear. And if you criticize yourself for your actions, express your understanding of it as well (Note: understanding does not mean tolerating, but reducing shame, raising awareness of patterns, and raising awareness of patterns. It helps you learn and grow beyond that). This may seem ridiculous at first, but think of it as learning a new language. At first it’s alien and awkward, but in the end it’s easier and more automated.

4. Take a self-care train

If the idea of ​​giving yourself words of encouragement during difficult times seems difficult, self-care may be an easier way to show immediate support. We all have different ways of giving and receiving love, and giving love and support verbally, especially during difficult times, can be uncomfortable. So think of self-compassion as a journey and focus on self-care for more instant support.If it’s within your budget, get a massage, acupuncture, or pedicure: a safe human touch Releases oxytocin, Hormones that enhance mood. Cook your actual meal or eat for yourself (takeout is important!). Spend time journaling, listen to your teen’s favorite angry album, or escape to a book or show. Or, free yourself from the anxiety and embarrassment of being “unproductive” and allow yourself to do nothing.

It is of no value that “self-care” is actually interchangeable with “coping”. One instance uses it aggressively (for charging and growing) and the other instance uses it reactively (for distraction or calming). Part of healing and growth is to feel, become more aware of and exist in our feelings, but distractions are a healthy way to care for ourselves when we are hurt. -Hole and self-destructive habits.

5. Adjust your self-expectations

Through the lens of psychoanalysis, expectations are at the root of our suffering. That is when our performance, mood, or experience does not match what we imagined to be disappointing, anxious, frustrated, and shameful. This not only strengthens our negative mood, but can further reduce our motivation … making it even harder to achieve what we expected of ourselves. If you find yourself feeling depressed, consider adjusting your self-expectations to be more realistic. An easy way to do this is to ask yourself, “What would you expect from my best friend if he felt what he was feeling now?”

6. Prioritize social connections

As with exercise, when you’re depressed, reaching out can feel like the last thing you want to do.Still, like the movement, social connections Safeguards for research support for depression.. Social isolation breeds and exacerbates shame (lieutenant of depression). And supportive connections are one of the few that have been found to improve mental health. So be aware of your desire to be isolated and challenge yourself to send texts, attend events, and reply to DMs. It’s unpleasant as it is, but consider giving a rough idea to someone close to you. Depression may be another way of saying, but those who care about you want to support you, but if you don’t know you’re having a hard time, they support you. can not.

If you feel more comfortable connecting with strangers who are experiencing similar things, consider looking for a support group in your area or online.And my personal favorite: check it out Reddit “Depression” Forum: With about 1 million members, you can participate in discussions and read what others are sharing. In any case, you are constantly reminded that you are not alone.

7. Try phototherapy

Some studies Suggest phototherapy sitting in front of the “light box” for 20 minutes daily that’s why When it comes to treating SAD, it is an effective antidepressant. So consider drinking your morning Joe in front of the artificial sun.

8. Pay attention to what you have in your body

Speaking of Morning Joe, it’s always important to remember that our mental health is influenced by what we ingest.

Unfortunately, most of the substances that adversely affect our mental health are those that are likely to be reached when we are stressed, depressed, or deprived of sleep. Excess caffeine, alcohol, marijuana, and excess sugar are all “good ideas of the time” coping strategies.They ruin our neurochemistry, hormones, blood sugar, and sleep and eventually leave us more They are susceptible to what we usually try to avoid: depression, anxiety, and malaise. Therefore, choose decaf, replace your second glass of wine with La Croix, and follow a 75-80% whole food diet that balances your blood sugar levels and supports a healthy microbial flora (intestine). .. in recent years, Persuasive research Emphasizes the connection between the intestines and the brain. Our mind affects our intestines, and our intestines (and those that pass through them) affect our minds.

Depression is the result of the confluence of some environmental, some relational, some psychological, and some physiological factors. It doesn’t matter how much treatment you give or how much stress you reduce. If you’re hormonally out of balance, lacking mood-boosting nutrients, or relying on mentally-changing substances, you’re limiting how well you feel.

9. Seek expert help and consider medication as an option

When it comes to mental health, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. These tips may improve your resilience to depression this winter. However, even if you are doing everything you can to manage your mental health comprehensively, dosing may still be the right choice. Seek medical attention and consider working with a therapist (Headway.co It’s a great place to start to determine your best treatment and prevention plan).