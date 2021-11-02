Health
7 new COVID deaths in Cattaraugus County, 67 new cases | News
Olean — Seven COVID-19 deaths have been reported, and Monday was one of the deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic in Cattaraugus County. The death toll of COVID-19 is currently inhabitants of 146 counties.
October marked the month with a maximum of 1,358 COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic.
With 67 new cases on Monday, the county totaled 8,380.
October was one of the deadliest months in the county, killing 18 people. Thirty COVID-19 deaths in February were most months since the first death in April 2020.
“It’s a sad day in Cattaraugus County,” said solemn public health director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins on Monday night, condolences to the victims’ families.
The victims reported on Monday were four women aged 63, 67, 74 and 91 and three men aged 67, 82 and 86.
According to Watkins, the high number of cases and deaths is a result of high community infection and hospitalization rates for the virus, which is related to low county vaccination rates. ..
“The more hospitalizations, the higher the mortality rate,” he said.
Five of the people who died of the virus on Monday were unvaccinated, and two victims were vaccinated, Watkins said.
Since Friday, there have been 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The daily positive rate on Monday was 9.5%, while the 7-day moving average positive rate was 9.2%.
“Delta variants continue to suffer damage in the region,” said Watkins. “We have one of the lowest vaccination rates in New York. It’s not the lowest, it’s the lowest. It’s causing havoc for unvaccinated people.”
According to Watkins, 35,299 people have completed the vaccine series and 38,210 have been vaccinated at least once in the county. This is 59.7% of the population over the age of 18 and 49.7% of the total population who have been vaccinated at least once.
The state’s average vaccination rate is 87.7% of those over the age of 18 who have received at least one vaccination and 78.8% of those who have completed the vaccine series.The percentage of all New Yorkers who have completed the vaccine series is 64.9%
“For those who are still at risk about vaccines, I encourage them to talk to their healthcare providers about their concerns about getting vaccinated,” Watkins said. “They can contact the health department and we will address their concerns as well.”
Watkins said, despite the deaths of two vaccinated residents on Monday: We are concerned that vaccines are declining and are encouraging people who are eligible to get boosters. “
The health department is offering several vaccine clinics this month for first or second shots or boosters. “Boosters will raise their immune levels,” Watkins explained.
• Wednesday — Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca 10 am-2pm
• November 9 — 9 am to 1 pm Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean
• November 10 — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 (9 am to 1 pm)
• November 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union Street, 9 AM to 1 PM
• November 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 pm-5pm
• November 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 am-2pm
To register for the free COVID-19 Diagnostic Test through the County Health Department, please visit the following site online:
Vaccination reservations can be made from the Cattaraugus County website at: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info Alternatively, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (716) 701-3777 for assistance.
..
