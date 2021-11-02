Zinc supplements “may reduce the duration of respiratory infections”





Take zinc Limited evidence reviews suggest that supplements may reduce the duration of respiratory infections while at the same time relieving symptoms. A new study of 28 existing studies of about 5,500 people found that taking zinc by mouth or as a nasal spray could prevent infection and make people feel better faster. .. Respiratory tract infections (RTIs) can affect the sinuses, throat, airways, or lungs, but in most cases they do not require treatment. Symptoms of RTI include coughing, sneezing, stuffy nose, runny nose, and sore throat. headache And high temperature. Journal new research BMJ Open No relevant data was included from experts, including the University of West Sydney COVID-19 Case. We found that taking zinc compared to placebo could prevent 5 RTIs in 100 people a month, but taking zinc as a spray or sublingual prescription resolved symptoms on average 2 days in advance. bottom. Overall, 19 adults per 100 people could still be symptomatic 7 days after illness if they were not taking zinc. On the other hand, there was a “clinically significant” reduction in the way people classify symptoms as ill for three days. The authors conclude that: “In the adult population, which is unlikely to be deficient in zinc, there was some evidence suggesting that zinc may prevent the symptoms of RTI and shorten the duration. “Comparison of efficacy / efficacy of different zinc preparations and doses was unknown.” Zinc is important for the proper functioning of the immune system and is also essential for wound healing. It is found in foods such as oysters, crabs, meat, chickpeas, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli and kale. The authors stated that further research is needed on zinc, and some studies pointed to poor quality evidence. Some people taking zinc in the study may feel sick or have mouth and nose irritation. The most common zinc preparation used in this study was Lozenge followed by a nasal spray and a gel containing either zinc acetate or gluconate. Researchers have concluded that zinc is a “feasible” natural “alternative for managing RTI symptoms at home, but could not collect the ideal dose from the data. .. “(Zinc) also provides clinicians with management options for patients who may be anxious for faster recovery times and want something unnecessary. Antibiotics “Prescription,” they added. “But clinicians and consumers are affected by the clinical efficacy of various zinc formulations, doses, routes of administration, and the ever-changing epidemiology of the causative virus (airways). It should be noted that there remains considerable uncertainty about the infection). “ PA

