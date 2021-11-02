Lane County Offers COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children Awaiting Approval





The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available in the Lane County Public Health Service clinic next week until the vaccine is approved. The county announced a clinic schedule on Monday prior to potential approval of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the federal level later this week, informing families of where and how to get it for their children. .. LCPH estimates that there are about 25,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Lane County, and in a news release, the county is in demand for 40%, or about 10,000 children, within the first few weeks of qualification. He said he had developed the ability to meet. Dr. Joselin Warren, public health supervisor at Lane County, said the county had developed a strategy to fully vaccinate nearly 4,000 children by the end of 2021. “As this group of young children will be vaccinated, we will provide an additional level of attention and care to our activities,” Warren said in the release. According to the release, many of the clinics are located indoors in the auditorium of the Lane Event Center, which can accommodate more than 400 children per day. School-based clinics affiliated with the Lane Education Services District and 16 county districts are also available and operate in the afternoons and evenings after dismissal. Finally, community-led pediatric clinics are organized in partnership with community-based organizations. For subscribers:Vaccination rates for young Oregons are lagging as approval for vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 approaches. In the release, county public health officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke said the pediatric clinic “continues to be the best place to seek regular vaccinations.” Starting November 9, all county-operated clinics will only be available by appointment and the scheduling tool will be active on Friday morning. Parents and parents can schedule bookings online. bit.ly/31h5Vdj Or call 541-682-1380. No carry-on is permitted at this time. The current schedule for the clinic in the near future is as follows: Eugene Lane Event Center (796 W 13th Ave.) Tuesday, November 9th, 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 10th, 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Thursday, November 11th, noon-6:30 pm

Friday, November 12, noon-6:30 pm

Saturday, November 13th, 10 am-4pm

Wednesday, November 17th, 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Friday, November 19th, 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Monday, November 22nd, 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm 4J Eugene School District (location and time will be announced): Thursday, November 18

Tuesday, November 30 Springfield Thurston High School (333 58th St.): Tuesday, November 16th, 4pm to 7pm

Tuesday, November 23, 4 pm to 7 pm South Lane South Lane School District (exact location will be announced): East Lane Mackenzie River School District (exact location will be announced): Thursday, November 18th, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm West Lane Sheathlow Middle School (2525 Oak Street, Florence): November 20th (Sat) Announcement time Sidaridge School District (The exact location will be announced): Announcement time on Tuesday, November 23 more:After federal approval, Lane County will launch J & J Vaccine Booster Clinic in Modana next week According to the release, Bethel School District will host several clinics for students during November, but no dates are provided. More clinic dates will be confirmed on Friday, according to a Lane County public health spokesperson. According to the county’s announcement, the clinic will be open for a schedule every Friday, with additional community-based clinics and school clinics being announced on an ongoing basis. Interested parties can check the county’s website for schedule updates. Louis Krauss has the latest news from The Register-Guard. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ LouisKraussNews.

