“Not very boarded”: Parents proving tough sales with CovidVax for teens

Even when the United States is preparing to vaccinate elementary school children with the covid-19 vaccine, U.S. efforts to inoculate teens who have been vaccinated since May have been sluggish. I continue to face.

So far, about half of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated in the United States, but about 70% of Americans over the age of 18 are vaccinated. Pediatricians expect it will be even more difficult to convince skeptical parents of young children to vaccinate their children. Many are concerned about the potential unknown of relatively new vaccines compared to the low risk of serious illness in children.

Recent polls from KFF Twenty-seven percent of parents of children aged 5 to 11 said they plan to vaccinate “immediately”, and 30% said they “never” vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. .. More than three-quarters of parents of children in this age group reported that they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccine on their children.

Tara Currier, 42, a 42-year-old mother of four in Marysville, California, has decided not to vaccinate her three older children, 12, 14, and 16. We plan to postpone vaccination of her 10-year-old daughter.

She is completely vaccinated, but she has to vaccinate her children until she is convinced that the shot is “actually protective and will not affect the children’s body later”. Told. Vaccines haven’t been seen by people for a long time, so it’s not yet clear if they can be answered. “

Public health officials and leading experts are increasingly voiced by emphasizing that while children are at low risk of serious covid illness, the risk is not zero. Nearly 6.3 million children are covid-positive and more than 580 have died, according to the report. American Pediatric Society.. A small percentage of them have long-term symptoms.

They also emphasize that vaccination of children is essential to slow the spread of the virus in a wider population.Nationwide Over 45 million people People are infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid and kills more than 745,000 people.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15 MayAfter approving the same shot to teens over 16 years old, 5 months ago. On Friday, an emergency use authorization agency allowed children aged 5 to 11 years to use small doses of the vaccine, and injections will be available this week after approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the FDA clears the Pfizer vaccine for children and teens, ongoing clinical studies show that children and adolescents have more covids and their potential than the rare side effects of vaccines with heart inflammation. He said it indicates that he is facing greater risk from catastrophic side effects. Young adults.

Still, California offers lenses on the challenges faced by health authorities and pediatricians in persuading parents across the country to accept new shots. The state ranks in the top quartiles of the country in terms of overall immunization coverage. At 72% Percentage of people over the age of 12 who have been vaccinated, according to the CDC. However, that number masks the large gap between the older and younger age groups.

Throughout the state, only 59% of children aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated by October 24. By comparison, 71% of people aged 18-49 were vaccinated by that date. 80% of residents are 50-64; 75% of residents aged 65 and over.

In addition, teen vaccination rates vary widely from region to region and are another microcosm in the United States. Many of the wealthy urban and suburban counties along the California coast boast immunization rates of over 70% for children aged 12 to 17 years, but multiple counties in the state’s rugged north report are of that age. Less than a quarter of the strata are vaccinated.

Marin County is one of the state’s success stories. A relatively wealthy, apparently democratic and overwhelming white man, the county vaccinated 93% of children aged 12 to 17 as of October 19, according to the California Public Health Service. Was there. This is more than double the proportion of 12-17 year olds vaccinated in the countryside of Madera County in the Central Valley. And it dwarfs 16% of children aged 12-17 years vaccinated in Modoc County, northeast of the state’s mountainous regions.

When young teens qualified in the spring, public health officials in Marin County set up two mass vaccination sites with “a lot of fanfare and confetti and ribbon-cut-like sensations.” The family was enthusiastic and within 10 days the county vaccinated half of the adolescent population.

“Pediatricians were very important to parents who were more hesitant,” Willis said. Dr. Nelson Blanco, a pediatrician at Larkspur, said his practice would wait a few weeks before opening his own vaccination clinic. They checked the vaccine registries of 4,000 patients aged 12 to 17 years, identified 800 unvaccinated, sent an email inviting them to one of the weekly clinics, and asked questions. I made a phone call.

“We found that there are many teenage parents who are very eager for their children to return to their normal activities,” Blanco said. “We see the same for parents of young children. The question is” when? “. It’s not “should I do it?”

In rural counties like Madera, where Dr. Nicole Webb, a pediatrician at Madera’s Valley Children’s Healthcare, hasn’t voted for the Democratic president since Jimmy Carter, low immunization rates outweigh conservative political trends. He said it reflects the factors. Rather, many residents face logistics challenges that do not exist in Californians in the suburbs and cities where pharmacies and clinics are just a short drive or transit away.

“I think what’s fascinating is trying to generalize globally based on political or idealistic blinds, but in reality I think it’s a lot more complicated than a place like this,” Webb said. Stated.

Even in counties that report high teen vaccination rates, there are pockets where pediatricians struggle to persuade cautious parents. According to CDPH, Santa Clara County vaccinated 75% of children aged 12 to 17 years. However, in her practice in central San Jose, Dr. Amna Khan said most of her patients were on the fence.

The Santa Clara Valley Medical Center primarily examines Medi-Cal patients, many of whom are recent immigrants. “In my patient population, there are many reasons for distrust of government and medicine in general,” Khan said. “It’s not a political statement. It’s a distrust of what I hear from my family, church, and neighbors.”

Often these conversations are “difficult dances” and Khan must navigate with cultural sensibilities and with the help of translators. From time to time, she faces a minefield of confrontation between her parents and a teenager, and a debate breaks out in the laboratory between a child who wants a vaccine and a parent who refuses it.

According to pediatricians, a common factor in deciding whether to vaccinate, regardless of where the parent is raising the child, is concern about the safety of the child.

Parents lined up to vaccinate their children are worried about the threat of covid. Parents who are hesitant about injections are worried about possible side effects of the vaccine. Parents don’t know what to think somewhere in the middle because of inconsistent information from social media and friends.

The choice of covid is unclear, even among parents who undoubtedly vaccinated their children with other illnesses.

“My parents are saying now,’What do you know? I don’t think this is appropriate for my child. I don’t think I’m going to make this decision. At least for my child. I will wait at least 6 months, maybe a year, or more before considering this. ” Jessica MacrolcoHe is a professor of sociology at Indiana University and has been monitoring a group of mothers in Indiana throughout the pandemic.

“They will say,” what do you know, my kid is wearing a mask. Wash your hands. We are responsible for the date of play. So we’re doing enough and we don’t need a vaccine. My child is healthy enough that he will probably be well. “

Doctors and public health officials say they noticed that covid regularly explained to their parents that they were actually harming their children.

“There are more than 35 child deaths in California alone, more than seen in the flu,” California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan told reporters last week. “If such effective and safe precautions are available, this is not just an acceptable number of child mortality.”

Covid triggered Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndromeIn more than 660 California children since March 2020, Pan said the immune system is a potentially life-threatening condition that attacks the body and interferes with organ function. Six people have died.

According to Pan, California plans to administer more than 1.2 million weak versions of the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years in the first week when the vaccine is approved for emergency use. Pediatricians are essential to the state’s efforts to vaccinate children, along with door-to-door campaigns by clinics and community leaders on school grounds.

In Yuba City, pediatrician Dr. Mark Sawyer told patients: Just get the vaccine. “

Philippe Reese, an assistant professor of journalism at California State University, Sacramento, contributed to this report.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN, along with policy analysis and polling, is one of three major operational programs: KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides the public with information on health issues.

