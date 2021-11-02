Pediatricians say the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine for infants outweigh the risks





Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc. Pediatricians held an online meeting on Monday to consider the imminent approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the CDC. Authorities will officially approve the use of the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 this week. Local health professionals agreed, the risk of an infant infected with COVID-19 is worse than that associated with the vaccine or its side effects. “Many children died of COVID,” said Julie Stitcher, a Genesis Healthcare pediatrician. “Despite being less numerous than adults, it has been among the sixth to eighth major causes of child death since the outbreak of the pandemic.” Sachin Nunnewar, a UnityPoint Health-Trinity pediatrician, has warned children about some complications that may be associated with COVID-19. “COVID can cause mild infections in children,” she said. “Even mild infections increase the risk of developing MIS, a multiple inflammatory syndrome. It affects multiple organs in the body, including the kidneys, liver, and polyphyly.” “The benefits of vaccines definitely outweigh the risks we’ve seen so far.” Stecher was added. Despite the expected emergency use of approval, the vaccine approval process followed standard safety protocols. “It has historically been shown that side effects usually occur within 6 weeks of the last dose of the vaccine, so the FDA has studied each of the approved COVID vaccines for at least two months after the last dose. We demand that we do, “Swetha Kandula, Community Health Care, Inc. Said the pediatrician. “Vaccines are more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in the group and 100% effective in preventing serious illnesses in the group studied,” Stitcher said. In addition to keeping children safe, pediatricians say that vaccinations in this age group also provide mental health and wellness benefits. “When children are sick, they have to miss school activities, so even if they aren’t so sick, they miss all of this,” Stecher said. “These are essential for development and mental health.” As the temperature cools, it becomes more difficult to practice social distance outdoors. This means that masking and vaccination will be the most accessible tools to prevent the spread of the virus. “When winter comes, there is so much limited to what you can do outdoors, so this is the path to normal,” said Candura. Currently, the only age group that cannot be vaccinated is children under the age of 12. Medical professionals emphasize that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years is a major milestone in ending the pandemic. “Because children are important carriers of transmitting the virus, even if they are asymptomatic, they often infect others without realizing they are ill,” Stecher said. Stated. “If we can achieve an 80-85% vaccination rate in our community, we can reduce the infection rate and return to normal sooner,” said Candura. He said the three pediatricians attending today’s meeting were all parents themselves and would vaccinate children aged 5-11 as soon as they became available.

