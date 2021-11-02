A healthy diet for the heart begins with your habits, the statement says





That does not mean that you will completely abandon the 5-minute meal kit from takeaway or grocery stores. Dietary guidance encourages people to adapt these habits to their lifestyle.

This statement identifies 10 characteristics of a healthy eating pattern in the heart. This includes guidance for combining a balanced diet and exercise. It consumes most of the nutrients through food rather than supplements. Eat whole grains; reduce your intake of sodium, sugar, and alcohol. Use non-tropical vegetable oil. And eat minimally processed foods rather than super-processed foods.

Alice Liechtenstein, director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Nutrition at Tufts University and chair of the AHA’s new statement writing group, said:

The writing group of the statement reviewed the literature and devised 10 characteristics of a healthy eating pattern for the heart.The group also expanded its guidance, recognizing the need for sustainability and social challenges that could be an obstacle. To achieve proper nutrition. Lichtenstein said dietary behavior has changed since AHA last issued a statement with dietary guidance. 15 years ago .. In the past, eating out or eating was the main choice, but in recent years, eating habits have become less consistent. It tends to be exacerbated by pandemics, and there are more convenient food options such as deliveries, meal kits, and ready-made meals. Make changes to move the distance According to Liechtenstein, the focus of AHA’s new guidance is to implement the method that suits you, regardless of dietary restrictions or cultural adaptation. Liechtenstein discourages people from making significant changes based on the trendy diet. Instead, ongoing efforts to embrace these healthy habits can be more beneficial in the long run. Lauri Wright, chair of the Department of Nutrition and Nutrition at the University of North Florida and a national spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition, confesses this long-term view. Wright, who was not involved in the AHA statement, emphasized the focus on building lifestyle habits, regardless of people’s age or background. “When we talk about patterns and lifestyles, we’re not just talking about dieting-something temporary,” Wright said. “This is really a lifestyle and can really accommodate all your personalities.” According to the statement, a healthy diet for the heart also has other benefits, promoting more sustainable practices for the environment. This year is the first time that AHA guidance includes sustainability. Liechtenstein said there is still room to study plant-based alternatives such as vegan animal products, but this is not necessarily a healthier option. But in general, consuming more whole foods and less animal foods can benefit both your health and the environment. The statement also recognizes for the first time social challenges that can affect a person’s diet and access to food, such as food insecurity, dietary misinformation, and structural racism. NS 2020 Northwestern University Study Black and Hispanic households have been found to be at increased risk of experiencing food insecurity. Work on one adjustment at a time More comprehensive dietary education from an early age can also instill healthy eating habits throughout life. According to Richtenstein, the focus is on prevention rather than short-term solutions. She said health foods have become more convenient. Frozen fruits and vegetables, which can be cheaper than fresh ones, are relatively nutritious. Dairy products have low-fat and non-fat options. Flavor selzer is also an easily available alternative to soda. Implementing all these changes at once can be a daunting task, but Lichtenstein said the shift can start with one item at a time. Read the label of one snack you buy weekly, such as crackers, to get whole grain options. Or, if available, choose the low-fat and sugar options. Maintaining these habits is about making small adjustments and gradual changes. “Think about your entire dietary pattern, not individual foods and nutrients,” Lichtenstein said. “We probably need to take advantage of what we didn’t realize we were there.”

