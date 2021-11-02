



Cases of bird flu, or bird flu, have been identified in poultry and wild birds on the premises of the Lexham County Autonomous Region. Christianne Glossop, Welsh’s chief veterinarian, has confirmed that temporary disease management zones are imposed around “small” affected areas to limit the risk of disease spread. Investigations are currently underway, but carcasses of wild birds found nearby are virus-positive and are believed to be the source of infection. The risk to public health is considered “very low,” and the Welsh government has stated that there are no food safety risks to UK consumers. The general public is advised not to pick up or touch sick or dead birds. Humans cannot be infected with bird flu by eating fully cooked poultry and eggs, even in diseased areas. credit: PA image Glossop said: “Avian influenza was found in poultry and wild birds in the Lexam area, which is further evidence that all breeders of poultry and captive birds need to ensure the highest levels of biosecurity. “Public Health Wales states that bird flu poses a very low risk to public health, and the Food Standards Agency has revealed that it poses no food safety risk to British consumers. “Temporary controlled areas have been imposed to prevent further spread of the disease. “Suspected bird flu or other notable illnesses must be reported immediately to the Department of Animal and Plant Health.” The last recorded case of bird flu in Wales was January this year. These more recent cases at Wrexham follow similar discoveries of bird flu detected elsewhere in the United Kingdom and Europe. All bird zookeepers are advised to pay attention to the signs of illness. Points to note include birds that show dyspnea or increased flock mortality. Keepers should seek veterinary advice if they are concerned about bird health.

