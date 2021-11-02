Covid shots for children ages 5-11 may start shortly after the CDC panel meets





Is the Pfizer-BioNTech Corona Virus Vaccine Safe for Children 5-11 Years Old? Does it work? Does every child need it? Friday Food and Drug Administration Vaccine approved For emergency use in these age groups Almost unanimous recommendation From that adviser last week. On Tuesday, a similar committee advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have a say. (The meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00 EST. Streamed here.. ) As expected, if the adviser recommends the vaccine and is approved by the director of the authorities, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the decision will probably ease the concerns of millions of parents and the US defense against the virus before winter comes. Will strengthen. Later, inoculation of children between the ages of 5 and 11 may begin this week. In anticipation of the agency’s decision The Biden administration has joined the army Over 20,000 pediatricians, family doctors and pharmacies who administer the vaccine.

Federal officials said Monday that about 15 million doses had already been packed in dry ice, loaded into small special containers and shipped by plane or truck to vaccination facilities nationwide. Younger children receive one-third of the dose allowed for children over 12 years of age, are delivered with a small needle and are stored in small vials to avoid confusion with adult doses. The CDC guidelines for vaccine use are not legally binding, but they have a significant impact on medical practice. Approval will be timely as Americans begin planning their winter vacation. The case in the United States Fall steadily Experts warn that indoor family gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays could rise again, if not the horrific highs of last year. The airline is Busiest travel season Since the pandemic began. Vaccination will relieve many parents who are anxious to protect young children and are dissatisfied with frequent school closures and quarantine. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, 2,000 schools were closed between early August and October.

Still, many parents are hesitant to immunize their children either because of concerns about the long-term safety of the vaccine or because they fear the vaccine is more harmful than Covid-19. What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? The FDA allows millions of recipients to booster shots. Pfizer-BioNTech, modern When Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna recipients to be boosted include people over the age of 65 and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to their medical condition or place of work. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna recipients can get boosters at least 6 months after the second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible to receive a second shot at least two months after the first shot. Is it possible to switch the Covid vaccine to a booster? Yes. The FDA has renewed its authorization to allow healthcare providers to boost people with vaccines that are different from the ones they originally received. this is, “Mix and match.” Whether you receive Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you will receive boosters for other vaccines. As a booster, regulators do not recommend one vaccine more than another. They also remain silent about whether it is desirable to use the same vaccine if possible. What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shot? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters. 3 out of 10 parents say they will Never vaccinate For children aged 5 to 11 years, according to the latest poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. A similar proportion of parents said they would “immediately” immunize their children. This is a number that has rarely come out since similar polls in July and September. Before FDA advisers met last week, they were struck by thousands of emails that spewed false information about the vaccine and asked experts to vote against it. One of the common dissenting opinions about vaccines is that children are rarely infected with the virus and the potential harm of the vaccine can outweigh its benefits. However, children are much less likely to get a serious illness from the virus than adults, but their risk is not zero. According to data collected by the CDC, the recent surge has infected many children with the coronavirus, with children aged 5 to 11 accounting for almost 11% of all cases during the week of October 10. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 8,300 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been hospitalized in Covid and at least 170 have died. About one-third of the children admitted were ill enough to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

