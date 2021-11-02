What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 2nd

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Pfizer says Ottawa Public Health will be able to: as it waits for Health Canada to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11: Vaccination all children of that age group within 4 weeks of being given a green light..

Parents can make reservations through the state reservation system. Options include long school or clinic so that families can go together.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé Provides up-to-date information on the pandemic at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time The person who oversees the state vaccination campaign with Daniel Palais.

How many cases do you have?

As of Monday Ottawa has a total of 30,883 COVID-19s.. There were 197 known active cases, 30,083 cases were considered resolved, and 603 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 57,100 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 55,600 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 220 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,000 residents test positive for COVID-19 and report 12 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 20 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

State Vaccine passport Required for people of eligible vaccine age in many situations.People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required Or an outdoor event..The plan is Gradually lift public health measuresNext is mid-November, and the last is late March 2022.

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And now the restaurant..

The prime minister refers to a state of emergency pandemic that gives the government special power It will be lifted when a child between the ages of 5 and 11 is vaccinated...

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces.

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You must show paper evidence.The state has a record For out-of-state use..

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy, Including staff.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and those with an underlying disorder help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation varies Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

trip

Traveler Must be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers We can show evidence of COVID-19 molecular testing valid until November 29th.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

United States All travelers must be fully vaccinated As of Monday.Some people with mixed doses Allowed..

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is a “very confident” country around the world Accepts Canadian State or Territory Vaccination Certificates..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

The two most common are approved for young people Youth of 12 years old. Exam data is under review For the first shot for younger children and health authorities Enough to plan for approval..

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait 3-16 weeks between the first and second doses When Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group. Ontario states that there will be a third dose update this week.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.6 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies and some family doctors provide vaccines Through our own reservation system..

Community health units are flexible, Because it includes reservations and third shots Check out their website For more information.

They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the vaccination rate gap.

State recommends People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine Because Moderna or Spikevax vaccines carry a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

12 years and over can Reserve Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies..

Quick takeaway tests are available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk.. Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.