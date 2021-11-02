Studies: COVID-19 antibodies last longer and remain higher in those vaccinated after previous infections





A new study in Johns Hopkins medicine suggests that people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice after a previous infection have higher antibody levels and last longer.

People who have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine after a previous infection have high antibody levels and last a long time. Johns Hopkins Medical Research I will propose. In a news release, Johns Hopkins said antibody levels in people who took both jabs of the vaccine were more “durable.” rear Coronavirus infection when compared to those who received only the vaccine. The study included nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals. “This finding provides a better understanding of how immunity against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) works, and a previous study by our team that the mRNA vaccine resulted in a strong antibody response. “There was no significant symptom after vaccination or no previous SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Dr. Aaron Milstone, a senior author of the study who is a pediatric professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Said in the announcement. Researchers tracked 1,960 Johns Hopkins medical care workers who received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both are messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. Of those studied, 73 tested positive for COVID-19 PCR prior to the first vaccination. “Higher antibodies than vaccinated medical personnel who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and then vaccinated twice, that is, with three independent exposures to the S1 peplomer. We found that the level was expressed, “said Dr., the lead author of the study. Diana John, Infectious Disease Fellow, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “The relative difference was 14% higher 1 month, 19% 3 months and 56% 6 months after the second vaccination.” Zhong also said that participants who were confirmed to be infected more than 90 days before the first vaccination were “1 month after the second vaccination” and 13% (3 months after the second vaccination). He said he adjusted antibody levels. The virus is below the 90-day mark. “ “This suggests that longer intervals between infection and the first vaccination may increase antibody response,” Milstone said, but increased endurance after vaccination is the virus. Further investigation is needed to determine if it is due to the number of exposures to the virus, he said. Intervals between exposures, or interactions between innate or vaccine-derived immunity. Research letter The study is available on the Journal of the American Medical Association website... Other Coronavirus News Looking for more information? DC, Maryland, and Virginia each release more data each day. Please access this official website. Virginia | Maryland | DC

Other Coronavirus News Looking for more information? DC, Maryland, and Virginia each release more data each day. Please access this official website. Virginia | Maryland | DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2021/11/study-covid-19-antibodies-last-longer-stay-higher-in-those-vaccinated-after-earlier-infection/

