Monoclonal antibody therapy prevents serious illness, mortality in Covid-19 patients and reveals research





Monoclonal antibody-drug cocktails have gained worldwide attention as a miraculous treatment for Covid-19 since it was administered to former US President Donald Trump, but the first scientific evidence was inadequate. .. Although there have been several studies demonstrating its effectiveness, no studies have been conducted worldwide on SARS-CoV-2 delta variants. AIG Hospitals, along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation, CCMB Hyderabad, and Institute of Life Sciences, will reduce serious illness and mortality in high-risk individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 delta variants by 100% with monoclonal therapy. It proved to be successful. Delta is the worst variant of SARS-CoV-2, highly infectious, highly infectious, and has a more diverse set of mutations than any other variant. In India, the Delta caused a second wave of turmoil. “The results are amazing, especially the public health policy for the treatment of Covid-19 in high-risk individuals over the age of 60 or younger with basic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnancy and chronic illness. Everything will benefit greatly. Dr. D Nageshwarlady, President of AIG Hospitals, said: The study was conducted on 285 patients and more than 98% of the tested samples were identified as delta variants. It was found that 75% of patients who received monoclonal therapy became RT-PCR negative by day 7. Clinical symptoms such as fever and cough were alleviated in 78% of patients by day 7. None of the study participants were found to have developed or died of serious illness. In these patients, there was no increase in inflammatory markers that cause serious illness. At follow-up, none of the patients reported post-Covid symptoms. The neutralizing activity of monoclonal therapy was similar in both the original Wuhan and Delta strains. There were three major scientific institutions involved in conducting this study. AIG Hospitals and its research arm, the Asian Healthcare Foundation, conceptualized, designed, and funded the research. Patients were recruited from AIG Hospitals’ Fever Clinic. Samples of viral load before and after treatment were evaluated and other important parameters such as inflammatory markers were calculated. The Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (a unit of CSIR) was involved in the sequencing of the genomes of the viral strains collected to identify and confirm delta variants, and the Institute of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad found neutralizing activity in cocktails. I tested it. Delta variant in their lab. “Given the cost of hospitalization with Covid-19 in India and the number of people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, etc., the cost factor of monoclonal therapy is known to prevent death, which is very significant. “We have a 100% increase in serious illness,” added Dr. Reddy. “We are currently studying the effectiveness of this drug cocktail among inpatients and are also exploring the possibility of using this treatment as a prophylaxis,” said Dr. Reddy. Read again: India has recorded 12,514 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the lowest number of active cases in 248 days Read again: Prime Minister Modi will hold a review meeting on Wednesday in areas with low vaccination rates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-prevents-severe-disease-death-in-covid-19-patients-reveals-study-1872490-2021-11-02

