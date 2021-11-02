NJ COVID has killed more than 28,000, another 24 and 1,001

New Jersey reported an additional 1,001 on Tuesday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic deaths in the state exceeded 28,000, killing 24 cases and 24

According to the Garden State, a total of 28,004 people have died from the coronavirus in the 20 months since the outbreak began. Status dashboard.. This includes 25,188 confirmed and 2,816 possible deaths.

The state’s death toll, revised weekly, increased by two on Monday.

In new jersey The third highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, it is behind Mississippi and Alabama.

New Jersey reported a total of 1,043,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 15.9 million PCR tests performed since the first case announcement on March 4, 2020. The state also reported 157,013 positive antigens or rapid tests.

Despite the milestones, the state has seen recent improvements in coronavirus numbers. The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests dropped to 1,099 on Tuesday, down 5% from a week ago and 33% from a month ago. This is the lowest 7-day average since August 5th.

State-wide infection rates rose again from 0.96 on Monday and 0.93 on Sunday to 0.99. Currently, this rate is just below the main benchmark of 1. This suggests that the prevalence of COVID-19 has slowed. If the infection rate is less than 1, it means that each infected person has infected less than one other person with the virus and the outbreak has not spread.

As of Sunday night, 700 people were admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, 13 fewer than the night before.

Sixty-three patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Sunday night. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 were in the intensive care unit (one more than the night before) and 92 were on ventilator (same as the day before).

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Thursday, the latest available day, was 3.61%.

Delta variant of virus, More contagious than previous variants, Currently accounts for 100% of all prevalent cases, says state health commissioner Judith Persicily.

Numbers in New Jersey have improved steadily over the past few weeks, but officials have warned that the weather continues to cool and the holiday season is approaching. It will probably force more people to gather indoors and can cause a number of different bumps.

More than 6.07 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated.Governor Phil Murphy More than 75% of eligible people in the state say they are fully vaccinated.

More than 7.13 million people in the state receive at least one dose, and about 593,000 receive a third dose or booster immunization.

The state is preparing for final approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.Friday Federal Food and Drug Administration Approved shot For children of that age, but requires approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey has 760,000 children in that age group, and the state has Ordered 203,800 doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccine, This is one-third the dose for people over 12 years old. There are 230 sites representing all 21 counties that will receive pediatric doses. The site includes pediatricians, hospitals, pharmacies and other medical facilities.

Murphy on Monday also updated state breakthrough figures. There were a total of 42,358 cases among fully vaccinated people, leading to 911 hospitalizations and 241 deaths, which represent a small proportion of the total cases.

From October 11th to 17th, there were 11,450 positive tests in the state. Of these, 2,199 came from fully vaccinated people, and those cases led to 24 hospitalizations (out of a total of 725) and 2 deaths (out of a total of 123).

13 out of 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infectionAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight are listed as “substantial” infections. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

During the first few weeks of the school year, at least 137 outbreaks were reported in the New Jersey district, with a total of 715 cases reported as of last week. This is an increase of 11 outbreaks from the previous week, but officials say the number is within reasonable limits.

The state reported 30 new outbreaks last week. At least one outbreak has been reported in schools in all counties except Burlington and Warren. A total of 715 cases are cumulative and do not reflect active cases.

Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included.

According to the state, at least 8,639 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There have been active outbreaks at 142 facilities, with 705 cases currently occurring in the population and 622 cases in staff.

As of Tuesday, more than 242 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 5 million people. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 46 million) and deaths (more than 747,200) in any country.

The vaccine has been administered more than 7.1 billion times worldwide.

