Common antidepressants significantly reduce the risk of death from COVID





According to the results of clinical trials, cheap and widely available drugs used to treat mental illness both risk death from COVID-19 and the need for intensive medical care for people with mental illness. Reduce This drug, called fluvoxamine, is used for symptoms such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. However, it is also known to weaken the immune response and relieve tissue damage, and researchers have acknowledged these properties for their success in recent trials. Among study participants who took the drug as directed and took it in the early stages of their illness, COVID-19-related deaths were reduced by about 90% and the need for intensive COVID-19-related care was about 65. % Decreased. “Drug Repositioning Victory!” Vikas Sukhatme of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, is studying drug repositioning. Nature.. “Fluvoxamine treatment should be adopted for people who are not vaccinated or who cannot receive monoclonal antibodies and are at high risk of exacerbation.” Angela Reiersen, a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, who co-authored the study, has long been interested in using fluvoxamine to treat rare genetic conditions. While monitoring the fluvoxamine literature prior to the pandemic, she came across a 2019 study showing that fluvoxamine reduced inflammation in septic mice. When COVID-19 hits, “I immediately remembered the paper with a mouse,” she says. Reiersen and her colleagues have partnered with the organizers of the TOGETHER trial to identify approved drugs that can be reused to treat COVID-19. The team’s study included 1,497 people in Brazil who were infected with COVID-19 and were at high risk for serious illness. About half were given fluvoxamine and the rest were given placebo. The results of the trial, published on October 27, mean that fluvoxamine is one of the few treatments that provides strong evidence to prevent the progression of mild to severe COVID-19.The only early-stage treatment currently recommended by the National Institutes of Health is Monoclonal antibody, This is expensive and difficult to manage in an outpatient setting. Experts are excited about the results, but emphasize that there are caveats. Paul Sachs, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, said: In addition, Taison Bell, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, asks how the author defines severe COVID-19, which affects the assessment of fluvoxamine efficacy. Instead of using the more common metrics of hospitalization, the team investigated whether people needed more than 6 hours of treatment in an emergency. Reiersen says the 6-hour metric reflects Brazilian approach For the management of COVID-19, which is provided with care at a COVID-19-specific emergency care center that provides services for both inpatients and outpatients, rather than a hospital. COVID medicine for people? Fluvoxamine has the potential to be available worldwide due to its low cost, said Edward Mills, a health researcher at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, who co-authored the study. The 10-day course costs only about US $ 4, and the medicine is Patent It has expired and can be produced by any company. “For example, in Africa, where $ 4 is a manageable cost, I did a lot of work,” says Mills. Fluvoxamine may be combined with drugs that interfere with viral replication, such as Merck’s future antivirals Molnupiravir, May be even more effective, Mills says. “With antivirals [anti-inflammatory drugs combined] The therapeutic effect is much greater than either one alone. “ This article was reproduced with permission First edition October 29, 2021.

