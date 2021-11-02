Positive rate below 3% and more than 400,000 booster shots administered – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) — Maryland reported 482 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, according to state health agency data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people who tested positive decreased by 0.11% to 2.95%. read more: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Affect Consumers Nationwide Hospitalization decreased by 5 to 568. Of the admitted adults, 420 are receiving acute care and 143 are in the ICU. Three children are receiving acute care and two are in the intensive care unit. Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain that targets unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta mutant was two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, causing almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. “Vaccines are arguably the only and most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the proliferation of delta variants, and Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said. Says. As of Tuesday, October 26, more than 4 million Maryland adults have been fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 562,200 cases have been identified and 10,682 have died. There are 4,039,592 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administered 8,537,704 doses. Of these, 4,082,378 are the first doses of 3,902 in the last 48 hours. They received a second dose of 3,726,563 doses and 4,806 doses on the final day. “Maryland remains one of the most vaccinated states in the United States, thanks to millions of people rolling up their sleeves,” said Governor Hogan of the 8 million milestone mark. “We achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on fairness.” The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. A total of 313,029 Marylanders were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, reaching 300 on the final day. On September 24, after the CDC gave Pfizer booster final approval, Governor Hogan announced immediate approval of Marylander’s booster shot, which received a second Pfizer shot at least six months ago.Hogan Already approved for use For vulnerable people in early September. read more: Victims of ammunition treated near Security Square Mall were shot elsewhere, police say The state received 415,734 boosters or boosters on the final day and 16,263 doses. The state reported that 86.5% of all Maryland adults received at least one vaccination. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of October 27, there were a total of 29,187 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Less than 0.8% of fully vaccinated Marylanders were later tested positive. Of these cases, 2,131 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 11.87% of all COVID cases admitted in the state. 295 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 12.75% of COVID deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 9,854 (250) 2 * Analandel 53,246 (753) 15 * Baltimore 77,022 (1,808) 42 * Baltimore city 61,804 (1,322) 28 * Culvert 5,736 (100) 1 * Caroline 3,244 (51) 0 * Carol 11,872 (283) 7 * Cecil 8,914 (177) 2 * Charles 14,550 (257) 2 * Dorchester 4,172 (81) 1 * Frederick 24,395 (369) Ten * Galette 3,296 (79) 1 * Hurford 20,875 (348) 8 * Howard 22,722 (271) 7 * Kent 1,737 (53) 3 * Montgomery 82,633 (1,665) 51 * Prince Georges 99,949 (1,682) 43 * Queen of Great Britain 3,918 (71) 1 * St Mary’s 10,017 (163) 1 * Somerset 3,369 (54) 0 * Talbot 2,882 (54) 0 * Washington 19,792 (396) Five * Waikamiko 11,168 (224) 0 * Worcester 5,033 (118) 1 * No data 0 (53) 0 * Age group and gender Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 39,333 (Four) 0 * 10-19 62,409 (8) 1 * 20-29 100,527 (55) 1 * 30-39 96,294 (144) 7 * 40-49 81,689 (371) Five * 50-59 80,304 (993) 34 * 60-69 53,990 (1,844) 29 * 70-79 29,676 (2,685) 47 * 80 years and over 17,978 (4,576) 107 * No data 0 (2) 0 * woman 294,358 (5,128) 112 * Man 267,842 (5,554) 119 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * Other news: Baltimore County Police looking for the last teen I saw on Thursday By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 175,993 (3,796) 86 * Asia (NH) 13,594 (348) 11 * White (NH) 215,034 (5,496) 114 * Hispanic 78,922 (879) 19 * Other (NH) 25,931 (116) 1 * No data 52,726 (47) 0 *

