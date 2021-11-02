Season of SAD | University of Utah Health





November 2, 2021 12:05 PM author:

Lean Bentley Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a sleeping giant. It is dormant for three-quarters of the year. As the days get shorter and darker, people become less energetic, less productive and begin to feel hopeless.These are common symptoms of SAD — a kind depression They are distinguished by seasonal patterns. What is Seasonal Affection Disorder? Symptoms of depression can be found in many different things, from changes in appetite to self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Other depressive symptoms include sleep disorders, loss of interest, or the joy and despair of an activity once enjoyed. “Unfortunately, people with seasonal affective disorder are often not diagnosed unless the symptoms of depression become very serious,” said an adult psychiatrist. Jason Hange Car, MD. Don’t wait until the middle of winter, and you’re experiencing symptoms of SAD to get ready. Know your symptoms and plans. “If you know you’re prone to experience seasonal depression, start preparing 6 to 8 weeks before the time when symptoms usually begin,” said Handikar. “If you find it useful in the past, get your medicine back, re-engage with the therapist and make a plan. If possible, plan a midwinter vacation in a sunny place. Maintain a good sleep schedule. Do your best to eat healthy, exercise, and stay connected with family and friends. “ Who is affected by seasonal affective disorder? By 2019, it is estimated that nearly 5% of the US population will be affected by SAD. In addition, 14% of adults in the United States suffer from milder versions of SAD and others. Mood disorder. There is no single known cause of this disorder, but there are some biological indicators. These can include excessive melatonin production and difficulty regulating serotonin levels.Other risk factors already Mood disorder Or a family history of depression or bipolar disorder. “Patients in the young adult and elderly population in their twenties are also at increased risk of seasonal affective disorder,” said Hanzikar. There are many things you can do to prevent or alleviate the symptoms of SAD. How to relieve seasonal symptoms Get more light. Get up an hour early and reset your internal clock to fill your days with more light. Install more lighting in your home or invest in a light box. (The lightbox is not FDA approved, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work. Please consult your provider to make sure you have the correct lightbox before investing). It can help alleviate some of the symptoms of SAD, such as low energy, low productivity, and hopelessness. Get out. Being outside in nature helps fight the effects of SAD and has the added benefit of creating positive emotions such as calmness and concentration, which can increase self-esteem. It may be difficult to get out when it’s cold, but taking a walk in a bundle will make you feel better. Eat your fruits and vegetables. A healthy diet can help with both depression and anxiety. Studies show that women who eat a diet high in protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables are at lower risk of depression than women who eat a diet that contains more refined sugar, refined grains, and processed foods. It has been. Let’s start a new hobby. When it gets dark early in the evening, this may be the time when people feel sad or helpless. Developing new hobbies, joining a reading club, or picking something up by hand may stop you from feeling depressed during these dark hours. Keep away from harmful triggers. Many things may make you feel better the moment you are suffering from seasonal depression, but they may make you more depressed later. Knowing these triggers in advance is essential so that you can avoid them later. For many, this includes “binging” behavior – whether it’s too much alcohol, late-night ice cream, or Netflix. You may feel good now, but you may worsen your depression later. Start taking vitamins. Finding vitamins with vitamin D supplements may help patients experiencing seasonal affective disorder. Plan your vacation. Getting out of the gloomy weather and going to sunny destinations can help your mood. Also, taking a vacation on your calendar and planning what you’re looking forward to can help you keep in mind something positive. Resources for seasonal affective disorder If the symptoms are severe, additional resources such as counseling may help.You can also seek help from the following crisis lines: SafeUT, We provide counseling on depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. I know Have help It is important for those who work with SAD. Hunziker emphasizes that there is no reason for patients to suffer. “The important thing to emphasize is the successful treatment of the symptoms,” he said. “If you feel that your symptoms recur each year, you need to make sure you are talking to your primary care provider.” There are many ways to manage and treat your SAD symptoms. There is no reason for people to suffer in winter.

