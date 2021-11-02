The unvaccinated police chief vowed to “take all three” if he was alive before he died of COVID.





An unvaccinated Alabama police chief who died of COVID-19 said he would have vaccinated his family “all three” before he died. Eider police The Chief Buddy Club Tree died of the virus over the weekend after getting sick in early October. WAAY-TV, A local TV news station reported. He was first hospitalized on October 9th. Ten days later, he was taken to a memorial hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His family was surprised by his serious illness because he was healthy before being infected with the virus. They believed that when he entered the hospital, a nurse would treat him and he would return home soon, his wife, Christie Crabtree, told WAAY. “It didn’t happen,” she said, adding that the nurse “continued to say that it went one step forward and two steps back.” Her husband told her that if he survived the virus, he would be vaccinated. “He actually said,’If I get better, I’ll take all three. I don’t want to do this again,'” she said. Crabtree said her husband would be remembered for his commitment to his community. “He loved the Eider community, his executives, and the kids at school,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better officer to come in and become chief,” Mayor Wendy Lasetter told the station. “What I absolutely loved was that he was very concerned about the children at school,” she said. “He walked through the hall. He gave them a high five and called most of them by name.” Medical professionals have pointed out vaccines as the best option to prevent serious illnesses caused by COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines often relieve the most serious symptoms, even if the vaccinated person becomes infected with the virus (“CDC). In Alabama, 15,573 people have died from the new coronavirus, and data from Johns Hopkins University show that about 45% of the population is fully vaccinated, well below the national average. To date, 747,033 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, but just under 59% of the population has been completely vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins data. Others who were hospitalized and later died of the virus also said they should have been vaccinated. A Utah father, who died of a stroke in October while suffering from COVID-19, told his family while in the hospital.I changed things. “..Texas mother she said in September I regret not being vaccinated After her 4-year-old daughter died of the virus. “I was one of those who opposed it, I opposed it,” she said. “Now I wish I had never been”

