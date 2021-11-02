Most adults are unaware that OTC painkillers affect blood pressure – Forbes Health





Almost half of adults in the United States High blood pressureAccording to a new study conducted on behalf of the American Heart Association (AHA), only 29% believe that over-the-counter painkillers can raise blood pressure. In addition, only 53% of people diagnosed with high blood pressure check with their doctor before taking the drug. This is a potentially dangerous misstep because many OTC painkillers such as ibuprofen and naproxen sodium (Alive) can raise blood pressure. A survey of 2,013 adults in the United States over the age of 18 found that: Only 38% of people with high blood pressure believe that over-the-counter painkillers can raise their blood pressure.

Only 14% of people with high blood pressure report Self-measure blood pressure every day. Hypertension (or hypertension), known as the “silent killer” because of the absence of overt symptoms, is determined by consistent systolic measurements above 130 mmHg and diastolic measurements above 80 mmHg. It is also an important risk factor for both heart disease and stroke in the United States. There are many lifestyle factors that can help Lower blood pressure, And knowing how a particular drug affects your body is one of them. If you have high blood pressure and are looking for a practical way to bring your measurements back to normal, start by talking to your health care provider about potential medications to avoid. It can also help to Monitor blood pressure at home Multiple times a day. This method allows you to stay on top of blood pressure fluctuations and determine how lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, stress and sleep are associated with elevated blood pressure.

