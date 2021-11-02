Is vegan better for the environment?





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Is Being Vegan the Best Way to Save the Environment? (Getty Images) This year’s World Vegan Day COP26 – World Climate Summit aimed at addressing climate emergencies. For years, vegans have claimed that plant-based diets are far less damaging to the environment, so that’s appropriate. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Meat and dairy consumption contributes significantly to deforestation, species extinction, and the release of billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year. And-probably the most vicious of all-it’s making a national treasure sir David Attenborough sad. In his documentary “Life on Our Planet,” the legendary broadcaster said: The earth cannot support billions of carnivores. Eating primarily a plant-based diet can increase land yields. “The true tragedy of our time is still going on. The loss of biodiversity. “Half of the fertile land on earth is now farmland, 70% of birds are livestock and most are chickens. Little remains in the world. We have completely destroyed it. “ However, some argue that vegan diets are not always the most environmentally friendly. Some argue that it is better to buy local organic produce, including meat. Now let’s look at the evidence. Why are meat and dairy products bad for the environment? At least industrialized animal farming 14.5% Of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. According to the United Nations, some scientists believe this number is higher – At least 16.5 percent, Or 1/6. Beef is by far the worst criminal, 60kg greenhouse gas Per kg of meat produced. In fact, cattle make up 65 percent of all livestock emissions. This is primarily due to the methane produced by cattle, but also due to the destruction of the natural environment for pastures and food. People often associate soy with a vegan diet, but the majority (80 percent) Of this crop) is actually used for animal feed. Beef and soybeans Largest contributor According to WWF, the world’s habitat loss and deforestation. By comparison, plant-based foods bring much smaller amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Is vegan food good for the environment? It’s true that some popular vegan products aren’t good for the environment, but often animal products are worse. For example, to make a glass of almond milk, you need at least 74 liters of water. But it’s still less than milk, 120 liters. Is buying local meat or dairy products the solution? Purchasing local meat is often suggested as an eco-friendly alternative to becoming vegan. Here in the UK, agriculture is generally more sustainable than in many other countries. According to 2019, it accounts for 10% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions. DEFRA report.. Why is this? First of all, the land used for agriculture has not been deforested. Also, most cows are grazing during the summer and eat hay, straw, or silage in the winter. Grass also functions as a “carbon sink” and absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere. However, the livestock here still consume a significant amount of soybeans. 2 million tons Of these, it is reported that they were imported here as animal feed in 2018. And the biggest problem is the methane produced by cattle. DEFRA reported that 25.7 million tonnes were released into the atmosphere in 2017. This is about half of the total greenhouse gas emissions of UK agriculture. British farmers have pledged to hit the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and are working to be more sustainable Net zero by 2040.. They aim to do this by “capturing” more carbon in the air to balance negative emissions. So what is the verdict? Scientists do not fully agree on this issue, but most agree that animal farming in the world is unsustainable in its present form. Does anyone have to go vegan? No.After all, event saint David Attenborough Admitted He cut lean meat from his diet, but he still eats some meat. But there is one thing that is clear. It will make a big difference to the planet if our seeds reduce meat and dairy consumption and adapt to sustainable farming practices. Message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We rely on your support more than ever because the changes in consumer habits caused by the coronavirus affect advertisers.

